Pair Eyewear Announces First Collection Inspired By A Superfan: Dustin Gregory

"The Hall of Fame: Dustin's Edition" is a testament to the brand's mission to infuse joy and personalization into eyewear as well as its commitment to listening to customers

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer and now leading customizable eyewear brand in the world, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the The Hall of Fame: Dustin's Edition, a vibrant and eclectic line inspired by a superfan, Dustin Gregory. The collection features 11 new top frames that embody Dustin's signature style and infectious positivity, demonstrating Pair Eyewear's dedication to listening to and celebrating its loyal community – its customers.

"This collection is a celebration of our community and a testament to how deeply we value and listen to our customers. By involving Dustin in the design process, we have created a collection that truly resonates with the joy and personalization that our brand strives to offer", said Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear.

Dustin Gregory joined the Pair Eyewear family in December 2021 with his first purchase of "The Confetti," "The White Hearts," and "The Black & White Splatter" top frames. Since then, he has collected over 1,000 top frames. To celebrate this impressive milestone, Pair Eyewear invited Dustin to collaborate on a capsule collection inspired by his personal mantra: "treat yourself".

Known for his playful selfies, which he shares with the Pair Eyewear community on Facebook (a growing, weekly-engaged group of 46,000 members), showcasing the latest top frames paired with matching suspenders, Gregory has inspired Pair's design team to create a collection that celebrates life's simple joys—from enjoying a cup of coffee to stepping out in a new pair of heels. Each frame in the "Dustin's Edition" is a testament to the fun and individuality that Pair Eyewear stands for.

"Dustin's enthusiasm and unique style have been a source of inspiration for all of us at Pair Eyewear," added Nathan Kondamuri, Pair Eyewear Co-CEO and Co-Founder.

The launch of The Hall of Fame: Dustin's Edition underscores Pair Eyewear's commitment to make eyewear more personal and joyful. With this new collection, Pair Eyewear continues to innovate and expand its offerings, making it easier than ever for customers to express their individuality through their eyewear choices.

For more information please visit paireyewear.com and to shop the collection please visit paireyewear.com/top-frames/dustins-edition .

About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

