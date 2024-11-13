Pair Eyewear Brings Van Gogh's Art to Life with Exclusive Capsule Collection

The seven new top frames are inspired by Van Gogh's most iconic works, advancing Pair's mission to bring joy and personalization to eyewear.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer and now leading customizable eyewear brand in the world, today announced the launch of the Van Gogh collection. The capsule collection, created in collaboration with The Van Gogh Museum and brokered by the museum's licensing agency, IMG, brings to life seven new top frames and accessories. Each piece is inspired by some of the artist's most iconic works, including The Yellow House (1888), Wheatfield (1888), and View of a Butcher's Shop (1888). This collection also includes a new top frame case and cleaning cloth set – marking the first time Pair Eyewear is unveiling co-branded eyewear accessories.

"We love partnering with creative forces that allow us to push the boundaries of eyewear design. Working with the Van Gogh Museum has been a thrilling opportunity to celebrate one of history's most beloved artists through our frames," said Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear. "This collection speaks directly to the core of our values at Pair as we seek to breathe joy and creativity into eyewear," added Nathan Kondamuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear.

The launch of The Van Gogh collection underscores Pair Eyewear's commitment to make eyewear more personal and joyful. With this new collection, Pair Eyewear continues to innovate and expand its offerings, making it easier than ever for customers to express their individuality through their eyewear choices.

Pair Eyewear was co-founded in 2019 by Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein who met as undergraduate students at Stanford University. Through an expanding selection of patented styles including limited edition drops and licensed designs, Pair Eyewear is creating a new way for adults and kids to experience and buy glasses. The brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology to push innovation in an outdated industry. Additional patents are expected in 2025.

The launch follows Pair Eyewear's expansion into the UK and Australia, along with the opening of a second manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA. By controlling their entire manufacturing process, they can offer more affordable, higher-quality products with faster shipping times.

For more information please visit paireyewear.com and to shop the collection online please visit paireyewear.com/top-frames/van-gogh.

About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market.

About the Van Gogh Museum:

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam houses the world's largest collection of Van Gogh's art with over 200 paintings, close to 500 drawings and more than 700 letters. Vincent van Gogh's work takes visitors on a journey through his life and shows the ideas and ambition behind his art. The museum welcomes visitors from all over the world and reaches millions through social media and its website. The Van Gogh Museum develops various products and services inspired by the life and work of Vincent van Gogh. It is our mission to inspire diverse audiences by the life and work of Vincent van Gogh. Which is why products in the web shop and collaborations with different partners tell Vincent van Gogh's story. All products and services are being developed with Vincent van Gogh's heritage in mind and all profits contribute to maintaining the Van Gogh Museum's activities.

About IMG:

IMG is a global sports, events and representation company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world's best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

