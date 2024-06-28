Pair Eyewear Launches Disney Mickey & Friends Top Frames Collection Marking The Brand’s Second Licensing Deal With Disney

The Collection Brings Everyone's Favorite Disney Characters, including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck, to 19 New Interchangeable Top Frames

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear , the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand to reimagine the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, announced today the release of the Mickey & Friends collection in collaboration with Disney. The whimsical collection introduces 19 Top Frames featuring four of Disney's most iconic characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.

Since launch, Pair Eyewear has built a following through limited edition monthly drops and licensed designs. The Disney Mickey & Friends collection joins the Pair Eyewear catalog after years of popularity; the collection brings to life the #1 desired collaboration from the brand's customer base. Featuring some of the world's most recognizable Disney characters, the collection reaches across generations to bring a joyous, personalized touch to one of the most essential, and often overlooked, accessories.

"At Pair, we are always thinking about how to bring more personality into the often-overlooked optical industry. This collection speaks to the core of our values as we seek to breathe joy into eyewear," said Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear. "We have been dreaming up this collaboration for a long time. The Pair community has long been requesting this capsule and we are so thrilled to finally bring it to life", added Nathan Kondamuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear.

Pair Eyewear was co-founded in 2019 by Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein who met as undergraduate students at Stanford University. Through an expanding selection of patented styles including limited edition drops and licensed designs, Pair Eyewear is creating a new way for adults and kids to experience and buy glasses. Since inception, the brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology, further pushing innovation in an outdated industry. Additional patents are expected in 2024. This collaboration follows the brand's announcement earlier this month that they have expanded the direct-to-consumer business to the UK and Australia.

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

