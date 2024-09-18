Pair Eyewear Launches First Top Frame Collection In Collaboration With The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Pair Eyewear furthers their mission to infuse joy and personalization into eyewear with a new collection paying homage to the world's greatest works of art

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer and now leading customizable eyewear brand in the world, today announces the official launch of The Met x Pair Eyewear capsule top frame collection. The collection features 16 new top frames that are inspired by a range of iconic works including paintings, sculptures, and tapestries, from The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) collection.

Pair Eyewear has gained a cult following through limited edition licensed designs. In keeping with their successful program of monthly drops, the 16-piece top frame collection draws inspiration from famed artworks from around the globe including:

"At Pair, we are always thinking about how to bring more personality into eyewear. This collection, which brings some of the world's most acclaimed art to the eyewear industry, speaks directly to the core of our values as we seek to breathe joy into eyewear," said Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear. "We are honored to be entrusted by The Met to bring this collection, which pays homage to their renowned collection of art, to life," added Nathan Kondamuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear.

The launch of The Met x Pair Eyewear underscores Pair Eyewear's commitment to make eyewear more personal and joyful. With this new collection, Pair Eyewear continues to innovate and expand its offerings, making it easier than ever for customers to express their individuality through their eyewear choices.

Pair Eyewear was co-founded in 2019 by Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein who met as undergraduate students at Stanford University. Through an expanding selection of patented styles including limited edition drops and licensed designs, Pair Eyewear is creating a new way for adults and kids to experience and buy glasses. Since inception, the brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology, further pushing innovation in an outdated industry. Additional patents are expected in 2024.

This new collaboration with The Met follows the brand's announcement earlier this year that they have expanded the Pair Eyewear direct-to-consumer business to the UK and Australia and opened its second manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA. Owning their manufacturing processes end-to-end allows Pair Eyewear to manufacture in a far more efficient and cost-effective way, which translates to more affordability, access for the customer, higher quality of product and expedited shipping times.

For more information please visit paireyewear.com and to shop the collection online please visit paireyewear.com/top-frames/the-met.

About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

