Pair Eyewear Launches Star Wars-Inspired Top Frames Collection

The Collection Will Bring Fan-Favorite STAR WARS Themes And Characters To 17 New Interchangeable Top Frames

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand to reimagine the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, is bringing excitement to fans with the launch of their highly anticipated Star Wars collection in collaboration with Lucasfilm. This galactic pairing introduces 17 Top Frames across three captivating capsules, each inspired by a fan-favorite Star Wars archetype: Rebels, Dark Side and Mandalorian.

The Star Wars collection pays homage to the beloved characters, stories, and themes from the Star Wars galaxy. The Rebels capsule embodies the spirit of the Rebellion, while the Dark Side collection delves into the darker corners of the Force. The Mandalorian capsule captures the essence of the renowned bounty hunter, offering fans an opportunity to showcase their affinity for the Mandalorian way.

In celebration of "May The 4th," a fan-favorite day for all things Star Wars, the brand will release a mini May the 4th capsule featuring four "classic" Top Frames: Return of the Jedi™, Star Wars™ Classic, Star Wars™ Comic, and Star Wars™ Galaxy. The May 4th capsule will not only bring the Force to eyewear enthusiasts but also offer an exclusive 24-hour Buy 4, Get 1 Free discount, which fans can take advantage of from 9 AM EST on May 4th, 2024, to 2:59 AM EST on May 5th, 2024.

"The Star Wars collection is a testament to our commitment to bringing joy and personalization to eyewear through merging the iconography of Star Wars with our innovative frames," said Nathan Kondamuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear. "The Pair community has long been requesting this capsule and this May 4th we are thrilled to offer fans a unique and immersive experience."

The collections not only reflect Pair's dedication to innovation but also underscores their vision of making eyewear a more personal and joyful accessory. Pair Eyewear was co-founded in 2019 by Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein who met as undergraduate students at Stanford University. Through an expanding selection of patented styles including limited edition drops and licensed designs, Pair Eyewear is creating a new way for adults and kids to experience and buy glasses. Since inception, the brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology, further pushing innovation in an outdated industry. Additional patents are expected in 2024.

For more information about Pair Eyewear please visit paireyewear.com and to shop the collection please visit paireyewear.com/top-frames/star-wars.

About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

