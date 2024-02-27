Pair Eyewear Ranks No. 7 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand that is completely reimagining the eyewear industry, is No. 7 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast List , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of this year's most successful and fastest-growing companies in the Northeast," said Nathan Kondamuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear. "As we continue to grow the business and expand our footprint through strategic brick-and-mortar partnerships and an ever-evolving catalog of licensing partnerships, we are proud to continue to transform the eyewear industry one pair at a time," added Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Pair Eyewear was co-founded in 2019 by Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein who met as undergraduate students at Stanford University. Through an expanding selection of patented styles including limited edition drops and licensed designs, Pair is creating a new way for adults and kids to experience and buy glasses. Customizable looks include some of the largest licensing deals with Disney, Marvel, DC, NHL, MLB, Marvel, Harry Potter, Sesame Street, The NBA, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, and more. Since inception, the brand has developed a family of patents around customizable technology, further pushing innovation in an outdated industry. Additional patents are expected in 2024.

Due to the highly interactive nature of Pair's products, the Base Frame and Top Frame duo have become popular on social media, especially TikTok , where the brand has garnered a cult-like following, obtaining hundreds of millions of views with its hashtag #WearPair. TikTok alone drives over 25% of the brand's total sales and millions in revenue.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast. Additionally, Sophia Edelstein's As Told To profile with Inc. on the topic of growth is now live.

For more information about Pair Eyewear please visit www.paireyewear.com .

About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. The brand's large and expanding selection of 1,000-plus customizable Top Frames includes limited edition monthly drops and licensed designs from brands such as DC, NHL, MLB, Marvel, Harry Potter, Sesame Street, The NBA, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, and more for optical glasses, sunglasses and blue light glasses, all available in both prescription and non-prescription models. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

