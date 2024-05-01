Pair Eyewear Unveils Fourth Annual 'Love Wins' Collection To Support GLSEN

In honor of Pride Month, Pair Eyewear will donate profits to GLSEN to advance efforts to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in K-12 schools

Pair Eyewear has donated more than $130,000 to GLSEN since 2022

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear , the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, is honored to unveil the fourth annual Love Wins Collection in anticipation and celebration of Pride Month in June. A portion of profits from the collection will be donated to GLSEN to support their mission to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ young people. The collection features 12 new Top Frames and 18 returning Top Frames in bold, bright colors and patterns and is the latest installment of Pair's expanding product catalog designed to transform eyewear from a functional accessory to a symbol of visibility, acceptance, and the power of diverse narratives.

One of this year's Love Wins Collection Top Frames was designed by the winner of Pair Eyewear's design contest. The winning Top Frame design, chosen by a panel of judges from Pair Eyewear's team, is the centerpiece of the collection, embodying the essence of pride and inclusivity. The designer's inspiration and personal connection to the theme will be showcased in Pair Eyewear's designs, adding a deeper layer to the collection's significance.

Available for purchase May 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, the Love Wins Collection embraces a spectrum of expression that is representative of what the spirit of Pride symbolizes. The collection is marked by a powerful collaboration between Pair Eyewear and GLSEN, as 100% of the winning top frame design proceeds and 20% of the rest of the 2024 Love Wins capsule proceeds will be donated to supporting GLSEN's initiatives for creating inclusive school environments for LGBTQ+ youth. Since 2022, Pair Eyewear has donated more than $130,000 to GLSEN.

"The Love Wins Collection is more than just eyewear; it's a celebration of love, acceptance, and the power of embracing diversity. Launching this collection ahead of Pride Month is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact and creating a sense of community and belonging through self-expression," said Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear.

The winning designer, Dez Surprise, a college student from Massachusetts shared their thoughts on the collection, stating: "The inspiration for my Love Wins design was from my school days. My Top Frame design is meant to remind someone of a kid goofing off at school, doodling on a chalkboard. Love Wins when our youth are given the space to be themselves and feel safe and confident in their schools."

For more information about Pair Eyewear please visit www.paireyewear.com and to shop the Love Wins Collection please visit paireyewear.com/top-frames/love-wins .

About Pair Eyewear:

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. The brand's large and expanding selection of 1,000-plus customizable Top Frames includes limited edition monthly drops and licensed designs from brands such as DC, NHL, MLB, Marvel, Harry Potter, Sesame Street, The NBA, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, and more for optical glasses, sunglasses and blue light glasses, all available in both prescription and non-prescription models. For more information please visit www.paireyewear.com or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

About GLSEN

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive schools for all. We envision a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K-12 schools, via action at the national, state, and local level. Over nearly three decades of work, GLSEN has improved conditions for LGBTQ students across the United States and launched an international movement to address LGBTQ issues in education and promote respect for all in schools. Find more information on GLSEN's policy advocacy, student leadership initiatives, school-based programs, research, and professional development for educators at www.glsen.org .

