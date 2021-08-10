Pair of Revered Top Agents Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Candace Adams, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/Westchester/New York Properties, announced today that two premier real estate agents have joined the brokerage's New York office: John Murtha and William "Bill" Costigan. Both will work out of BHHS NY Properties' 590 Madison Avenue headquarters.

"These gentlemen are the consummate professionals and have enjoyed immensely successful careers," said Adams. "It is a privilege to welcome them to BHHS NY Properties."

A licensed real estate broker in New York and Florida, John Murtha is known for his unwavering dedication to his clients. His influence within the industry is wide-reaching, having a deep-rooted expertise in a myriad of area markets – most especially Columbia County, N.Y. Murtha's creative intuition and out-of-the-box thinking throughout the course of each transaction have earned him a reputation for extreme thoroughness. Most recently an agent with Douglas Elliman, he has long been lauded for the meticulous research he puts into every listing, as well as the time he spends with buyers and sellers, working ardently to understand their needs. Following an extensive, successful career in New York radio management, Murtha's entrepreneurial instincts led him to ownership of an aging East Hampton inn, which he refurbished and transformed into a leading property. He additionally founded a successful decorative finishes business, located in New York and Palm Beach.

"I'm so thrilled to be joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices," said Murtha. "This is a brand that maintains a stronghold throughout all of the markets I serve. The subsequent ability to provide my homebuyers and sellers with the network's extensive resources is a win/win."

For more than 20 years, William "Bill" Costigan has been a consistent top-producing residential real estate agent, earning a multitude of distinctions with his previous brokerage, Douglas Elliman, including membership in the President's Circle. Born in Springfield, Mass., Costigan was a graduate of Portsmouth Abbey School in Portsmouth, R.I., and earned degrees from Georgetown University, the New York Institute of Finance, and the New York School of Interior Design. Costigan went on to spend 15 years on Wall Street as a vice president for Georgeson & Co., a large proxy solicitation and investor relations firm. Serving as an investor relations consultant, he worked with numerous Fortune 500 clients, giving him a keen understanding of customers, their needs, and how best to meet them. Costigan is currently a member of the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), The Arts Students League of New York, and the New York Athletic Club.

"BHHS New York Properties and its powerful reputation on a global scale will not only widen the reach of my business, but elevate my visibility," said Costigan. "This is the time and the place."

"John (Murtha) and Bill (Costigan) are esteemed associates within our market who bring a unique array of talent and professionalism to our firm," concluded Adams. "I know they will continue to further the brokerage's overall performance and growth through their dynamic influence."

John Murtha will additionally be affiliating with sister company BHHS Blake, REALTORS® in Upstate New York, where he currently maintains a second residence.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties/New England Properties/Westchester Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties/New England Properties/Westchester Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 1,800 sales professionals in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan and Westchester County, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; the global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. For more information, visit https://www.bhhsneproperties.com/, https://www.bhhsnyproperties.com/ or https://www.bhhswestchester.com/.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, bringing to the global residential real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. The network's parent company is HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation's largest, full-service residential brokerage firm as measured by transactions, and an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network has more than 50,000 affiliated independent sales associates and 1,500 offices throughout the U.S. and abroad, generating nearly US$120 billion in closed transactions in 2020. For additional information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Israel Kreps / [email protected]

Caroline Underwood / [email protected]

P: 305-663-9802

SOURCE Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties

Related Links

https://www.bhhs.com/

