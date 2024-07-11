Pair of Thieves Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with a Donation of 100,000 Pairs of Socks to Ten Worthy Nonprofits

Furthering its mission to provide high-quality basics, Pair of Thieves will donate 10,000 pairs of socks to 10 organizations supporting underserved communities

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair of Thieves, the leading men's basics company renowned for its innovative designs, introduces the 'Power of 10' campaign, a charitable initiative supporting underserved groups and minorities in celebration of the brand's 10-year anniversary. Through the give back initiative, Pair of Thieves will donate a total of 100,000 pairs of socks, with 10,000 pairs going to 10 worthy charitable organizations across the country.

The initiative serves as an extension of Pair of Thieves' existing Good Fits program, which stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to positively impacting its customers and uplifting communities in need. Since its inception in 2014, Pair of Thieves has launched several collections, annually supported through donations and funds for meaningful causes like mental health awareness and support of minority groups not limited to the LGBTQIA+ community and the unhoused.

"Empowering communities and championing social good has always been a part of our core values at Pair of Thieves. We recognized that there was no greater tribute to our 10-year anniversary than furthering our commitment," said David Ehrenberg, Co-Founder of Pair of Thieves.

"At Pair of Thieves, we believe that all people deserve access to basics. Shortly after starting this company, we uncovered a simple truth: that socks are one of the most essential needs for marginalized communities, but least donated. This one statistic sparked our give back program and inspired an entire company to ask 'what else can we do?'," added Alan Stuart, Co-Founder of Pair of Thieves.

Pair of Thieves collaborated with its longtime partner Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that provides basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country, to identify 10 organizations most in need of donations nationwide. Recipient organizations include Ali Forney Center, ECLI-VIBES, Knock Knock Give a Sock, North Brooklyn Angels, Harlan County Public School District, Operation Showers of Appreciation, Children First Fund, Lighthouse of Hope Foundation, The Village Diaper Bank, and Partnership with Native Americans (PWNA). The organizations support families in need as well as groups spanning vulnerable students, veterans and wounded warriors, LGBTQIA+ youth, individuals facing mental health issues, victims of domestic violence and more.

"Our mission at Pair of Thieves has always been about bringing quality everyday basics to everybody at an affordable price, because no one should have to compromise on products that make up such a fundamental part of their everyday wardrobe, socks included," said Cash Warren, Co-Founder of Pair of Thieves. "We're honored to be able to play a small role in supporting these incredible organizations and the communities which they serve through this giving program."

Pair of Thieves will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary and the launch of the 'Power of 10' charitable giving program in New York City with a pop-up activation at Washington Square Park North (located at 5th Avenue & Washington Square N) on Thursday, July 11 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Join the celebration for your chance to receive a complimentary pair of socks and help drive additional donations and awareness to the recipient organizations.

To learn more about Pair of Thieves, the 'Power of 10' initiative and GoodFits program, please visit pairofthieves.com/goodfits.

ABOUT PAIR OF THIEVES:

L.A.-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2014 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren, and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand expanded to men's underwear, undershirts and loungewear, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs but are made of high-performance fabrics, innovating the only Swass-Free technology in the market. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on pairofthieves.com.

