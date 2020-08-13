Pair of Thieves Launches Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection with Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular basics brand Pair of Thieves is teaming up with Amazon for an exclusive capsule collection launching online on Thursday, August 13th. The collection will consist of limited-edition socks, underwear and undershirts. The Amazon-exclusive pieces feature the quality and comfort that Pair of Thieves customers have come to expect from the brand, at accessible prices. Pair of Thieves is currently available on Amazon, but this marks the first exclusive collaboration between the brand and the site.

Pair of Thieves has made a name for itself in the last six years in the clothing space with its fun, unique prints and unparalleled comfort, offering excellent craftsmanship and durability that won't stretch your wallet. Their 8-piece Amazon collection will feature socks, men's underwear and undershirts in various styles and patterns, all at lower price points. 4-pack socks in crew, cushion crew and cushion no-show will be $19.99; 3-pack men's underwear in super fit boxer briefs and super fit trunks will be $34.99; and 3-pack undershirts in super soft tanks, V-neck tees and crew neck tees will be $34.99.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Amazon on our new collection," said Pair of Thieves founders Cash Warren, Alan Stuart and David Ehrenberg. "The Pair of Thieves brand is about style, comfort and quality, all at an affordable price, and we can't wait for Amazon's customers to see our new products and love them as much as we do."

The collection will go live at midnight EST on August 13th. Pair of Thieves Amazon Exclusives Link HERE.

ABOUT

LA-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by childhood friends Warren, Stuart and Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to women's socks, men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs, but are made of quick-drying, high-performance fabrics allowing for breathability, moisture wicking and Swassfree comfort. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website. https://pairofthieves.com/

Photos HERE

Product One-Sheet HERE

SOURCE Pair of Thieves