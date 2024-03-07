Pair of Thieves Unveils Quick Dry Collection, Merging Style and Comfort

New Line to Serve as The Ultimate Ally Against Swampy Discomfort Down Below

CULVER CITY, Calif., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair of Thieves , the leading men's basics company renowned for its innovative designs, proudly introduces the Quick Dry collection, a game-changer in the underwear category. From everyday activities to intense athletics, the products are designed to help men guard against swampy discomfort down below.

The ultimate ally against swampy discomfort down below the Quick Dry collection is the newest wardrobe essential from Pair of Thieves that enables every man to seamlessly transition from work to workout, nights out to lights out.

"The Quick Dry collection epitomizes our commitment to providing solutions for the modern man's active lifestyle," said Cash Warren, Founder of Pair of Thieves. "With this collection, we're not just offering underwear; we're offering a reliable ally against swampy discomfort, whether you're hitting the gym, going for a run, or just tackling the day-to-day grind."

The collection is the epitome of everyday activewear featuring advanced moisture management and motion technology, including action-blend fabrication that supports and accommodates active use all while providing a comfortable and flattering fit across variations of body types. Mesh zones provide an added element of targeted breathability. A low profile, hidden, functional fly allows for easy access without unnecessary bulk and a no-roll waistband stays comfortably upright for distraction free wear.

Customers can choose from boxer briefs or long leg options available in a range of color ways. Each pack includes three pairs of underwear, with a retail price of $24.99.

The Quick Dry collection will be available for purchase starting March 7 on pairofthieves.com/products/quick-dry, and mid-March in-store at Target, Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods. Walmart will offer an exclusive 2-pack option for $16.99 launching in May.

Pair of Thieves continues to push the boundaries of innovation in men's basics, providing stylish and functional solutions for the modern man's lifestyle. Get ready to upgrade your underwear drawer with the all-new Quick Dry collection from Pair of Thieves. For more information visit pairofthieves.com , or follow Pair of Thieves on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and X .

ABOUT PAIR OF THIEVES:

L.A.-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren, and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand expanded to men's underwear, undershirts and loungewear, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs but are made of high-performance fabrics, innovating the only Swass-Free technology in the market. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on pairofthieves.com .

