PAIRAPHRASE INTEGRATES OPENAI INTO ITS AI-POWERED TRANSLATION SOLUTION

The ChatGPT-4o integration within Pairaphrase enhances the translation management system's core functionality, user experience and translation quality.

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise translation software provider Pairaphrase announced today its OpenAI integration. The integration significantly enhances the translation experience for Pairaphrase users with OpenAI technology.

The new OpenAI integration incorporates OpenAI's ChatGPT-4o within the Pairaphrase platform and acts as a translator's assistant within Pairaphrase to further enhance translation productivity in the post-editing process.

Pairaphrase users get a free premium ChatGPT experience without leaving the Pairaphrase application. Post this

For example, OpenAI can be prompted by the user to reduce the character count of a translated text segment. This is uniquely useful when it comes to language growth issues that sometimes arise from translating text from one language to another (e.g. English to Spanish). This helps to visually maintain the layout of a translated file to reflect the source file.

Additional benefits of Pairaphrase's OpenAI integration include using OpenAI's GPT to perform research, receive alternative translations and more. Essentially, Pairaphrase users get a free premium ChatGPT experience without leaving the Pairaphrase application.

Using ChatGPT in Pairaphrase also means organizations have complete control over their OpenAI experience. As a result, users can produce GPT translations within an environment that offers enterprise-level security.

"The integration of OpenAI into Pairaphrase further enhances the translation experience for our users," says Pairaphrase's Chief User Engagement Officer, Rick Woyde. "Now, they can produce translations in an even faster and smarter way with the creative assistance of OpenAI's Large Language Models (LLMs)."

Pairaphrase puts advanced translation technologies into the hands of teams to reduce the time and costs associated with the production of secure, high-quality translations. For more information about Pairaphrase, please contact Rick Woyde at [email protected] or visit https://www.pairaphrase.com.

