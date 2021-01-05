PAIRIN Closes $4.36M Series A Funding to Accelerate Delivery of Solutions to Aid America's Workforce Impacted by the Pandemic

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAIRIN, the workforce journey company, today announced the official close of its Series A investment round, now totaling $4.36M. Building upon the $2.1 million raised in June via social impact investors such as New Markets Venture Partners, Juvo Ventures,JFFLabs, Village Capital andVoqal, this latest close includes additional funding from existing investors and new investor Potencia Ventures.

The COVID-19 pandemic has pulled back the curtain on the challenges that come with navigating and delivering services like unemployment, career planning and education, provided by states, education institutions and workforce programs. These services are often difficult to use, inflexible, not personalized for users and costly to replace. PAIRIN helps ensure end users can quickly and easily navigate access to services like career assistance and college planning through its innovative My Journey platform.

"Not only are individuals struggling in the workforce because of the pandemic, but many government and workforce agencies are also facing challenges with budget cuts and consolidation," said Michael Simpson, CEO and founder, PAIRIN. "We are very grateful to our investors for their continued support. These new funds will help ensure that we can bring the most efficient and intuitive technology to workforce and government agencies across the country, just like we did with the states of Virginia and Colorado and many other organizations. This will help improve their processes and allow our clients to have a larger impact on the millions of individuals affected by the pandemic and economic challenges in 2020 and beyond."

These additional funds will be used to deliver new functionality for PAIRIN's My Journey platform to help governments, workforce agencies and education institutions support those looking to reskill, find a new career and get connected to helpful information and services. My Journey provides an easy-to-navigate application layer on top of confusing workforce systems to help providers more efficiently deliver services to the people they serve, while collecting the critical information they need for their systems of record. The funds will also drive PAIRIN's team growth as it continues to expand and hire to support its widespread expansion of My Journey.

About PAIRIN

PAIRIN is a social enterprise company unifying the essential content and resources provided by regional workforce, government and educational organizations to make everyone's journey relevant and equitable. PAIRIN's My Journey platform enables organizations to more effectively deliver career guidance, skills development and tailored community services through one easy-to-implement and easy-to-use solution. PAIRIN was founded in 2012 and is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information visit www.PAIRIN.com.

