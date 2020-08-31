PAIRIN COO & CFO Alli Phillips Honored With C-Suite Award Recognizing Distinguished Denver Business Leaders

DENVER, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAIRIN, the trusted technology partner unifying workforce and education ecosystems, today celebrates the achievements of COO and CFO Alli Phillips as she is awarded the C-Suite Award by the Denver Business Journal. Phillips was selected by a judging committee after evaluating hundreds of applicants based on criteria related to the individual's demonstrated leadership as well as contributions to their company and community.

"The first time I met Alli Phillips, it was immediately clear that she was a force for positive change - not only for our company but also for our partners and the Denver community. We are thrilled to see her work and amazing character recognized for the unique contributions she brings to everyone she comes in contact with," stated Michael Simpson, CEO of PAIRIN. "She consistently goes above and beyond to ensure PAIRIN and each of its employees are set up for success, which in turn helps us support workforce, education and government organizations across the entire country."

PAIRIN unifies the essential content and resources provided by regional workforce, government and educational organizations into one integrated platform designed for and around the user. PAIRIN's science-based technology and personalized approach to client service ensures not only the success of clients' programs but also the success of people in their communities who benefit most from skills-based development and career services. PAIRIN's My Journey platform enables these organizations to more effectively deliver career guidance, skills development and tailored community services through one easy-to-implement and easy-to-use solution.

Phillips' passion and commitment as a business leader have been recognized on both a national and local level. Most recently, she received the 2020 National Diversity and Leadership Conference Power 50 Award, honoring C-suite women from top companies who work with integrity and inclusiveness to improve their organizations and communities.

Phillips' award comes at an exciting time for PAIRIN as the company recently announced its Series A funding round, as well as its involvement as a founding partner in the Rework America Alliance, an unprecedented nationwide collaboration to enable unemployed and low-wage workers to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger.

For more information about PAIRIN and its work, please visit www.PAIRIN.com.

About PAIRIN

PAIRIN is a social enterprise company with a mission to make education relevant and hiring equitable. My Journey is a workforce process management platform that personalizes career exploration, job matching and skill development for education, workforce programs and governments. PAIRIN was founded in 2012 and is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.PAIRIN.com.

Media Contact

Haley Sullivan

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE PAIRIN

Related Links

http://www.PAIRIN.com

