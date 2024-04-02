PairSoft Acquires APRO, Expanding Enterprise Financial Automation and Global Scale

MIAMI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a global leader in Procure-to-Pay software and technologies, announced its acquisition of APRO Software Solutions, a trailblazer in financial automation software tightly integrated with Oracle Financials platforms. The combination creates a global P2P, Order-to-Cash, and bank integration platform serving 1,700+ organizations across a diverse set of ERP systems. With APRO's banking system integrations spanning over 180 countries, PairSoft builds global scale and accelerates its financial automation AI.

APRO has delivered innovative solutions for Oracle Financials users for 25 years, enabling enterprise organizations to automate high volumes of B2B payments and bank reconciliations. The APRO Banking Gateway and APRO Imaging products both lead the industry by offering unmatched bank connectivity and streamlined workflows for Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and E-invoicing. By providing support for over 1,800 banking formats and capabilities for touchless invoice processing, APRO sets the standard for efficiency and convenience. Its leading financial automation software has attracted blue chip European and North American enterprises across industries, including financial services, logistics, and the public sector. APRO's customers will benefit from PairSoft's geographic and product breadth and domain expertise in procurement and electronic payments.

"We are delighted to integrate APRO and its enterprise offering into the overall PairSoft platform," said PairSoft's CEO Matt Cotter. "APRO's thorough understanding of order-to-cash and banking systems deepens our commitment to automating critical financial processes for our customers, while offering new opportunities for our productivity-boosting and cost-saving technologies."

APRO founders Jacob van Diermen and Willem van Wijngaarden shared this enthusiasm to join forces with PairSoft. They remarked, "PairSoft complements our enterprise offering with robust analytics and deep ERP integration while expanding our worldwide presence. Together, we will build upon APRO's legacy and bring even greater value to our customers."

About PairSoft: PairSoft provides award-winning financial automation software for mid-market and enterprise businesses. From automating procurement workflows to invoice processing and payments, PairSoft helps Finance leaders manage company financials effortlessly. PairSoft integrates directly with ERP and CRM platforms like Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT, NetSuite, Oracle Financials and Sage Intacct to create a seamless experience. For more information, visit pairsoft.com.

About APRO Software Solutions: APRO is the provider of APRO Banking Gateway, APRO Imaging, and APRO Cloud interfacing. With 25 years of experience working with Oracle Financials suite of products, APRO provides seamless Oracle integration with AP automation and banking solutions that simplify and automate the purchase-to-pay and order-to-cash process.