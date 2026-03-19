PairSoft Acquires Nimbello to Expand AI-Powered SaaS Offerings

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a global leader in AI-driven procure-to-pay and financial automation solutions, announced its acquisition of Nimbello, an accounts payable automation and payments provider with expertise in purchase-order-based invoices. This enhanced matching capability between purchase orders and invoices will bolster PairSoft's native integration within major ERPs such as the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite, SAP, Blackbaud, NetSuite, Oracle, Sage Intacct, and many others.

Originally founded as 'Easy Access' in Granger, Indiana, in 2010, Nimbello is the brainchild of Milind Agtey, whose extensive finance background pushed him to create AI-powered invoice automation for overworked finance teams in healthcare, manufacturing, and higher education using Workday and Infor SyteLine.

Milind hired Sunjay Agtey as VP of Strategy and Alliances in 2020, and in 2022 the Company partnered with Vita Mori Ventures to bring in additional operational expertise and capital. With the subsequent hiring of Damien Howley as Chief Customer Officer and Rohit Tendulkar as Chief Product Officer, the team grew revenue by 300% between 2022 and 2025. Nimbello currently serves more than 60 active customers and has processed over 20 million invoices.

"My ultimate goal when I founded Nimbello was to perfect purchase-order matching for industries that required this to keep up with their volume," said Milind. "Now that our company has achieved that and then some, it's the perfect time to pass the baton to PairSoft, whose customers will also greatly benefit."

This acquisition is similarly well-timed for PairSoft, which recently announced a majority investment from TA Associates and is focused on strengthening the direct ERP functionality it is renowned for. While PairSoft's existing accounts payable functionality includes two- and three-way purchase-order matching, the purchase-order focus of Nimbello's platform will strengthen this functionality for Workday, Infor SyteLine, and additional sectors. Similarly, Nimbello's in-house AI development for invoice processing and GL coding will augment PairSoft's existing AI capabilities.

"As a global provider, we serve many multinational organizations with powerful tools and AI for quick scaling," said Matt Cotter, CEO of PairSoft. "Nimbello's airtight line matching and reconciliation for high invoice volume complements our solutions in other ERPs, so we're thrilled to be widening PairSoft's native integration."

PairSoft's products specifically serve the office of the CFO, with AI-driven accounts payable, procurement, payments, and document management automation providing full cash flow visibility for finance leaders.

JEGI LEONIS acted as the exclusive advisor to Nimbello on the transaction, and Reed Smith provided legal counsel. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PairSoft

PairSoft is a leading provider of procure-to-pay automation, helping businesses optimize their AP workflows with AI-powered solutions and seamless ERP integrations. Its mission is to be the solution of choice for mid-market and enterprise financial services departments that are taking control of their procure-to-pay processes. PairSoft brings enterprise-style capability to B2B transactions, including full process visibility and control, and sustainability support through automation and analytics. Learn more at https://www.pairsoft.com.

About Nimbello

Nimbello is a leading accounts payable (AP) automation platform. While serving a wide range of industries, Nimbello has a deep and specialized focus on the unique challenges faced by manufacturing companies. Nimbello has been built to handle complex invoices and multi-line three-way matching, providing seamless integration with ERP systems commonly used in manufacturing, such as Infor SyteLine, Microsoft D365, Plex, and Workday. By eliminating manual data entry, reducing processing costs, and enhancing financial visibility, Nimbello empowers manufacturers to process more invoices with greater accuracy and efficiency, freeing their teams to focus on strategic, value-added tasks. Learn more at www.nimbello.com.

SOURCE PairSoft