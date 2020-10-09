PairTrade Finder® PRO Wins Best Retail Trading Technology Platform of 2020

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Driven believes PairTrade Finder®'s trading technology was chosen for its success in empowering new and experienced traders to quickly and easily execute the stock pair trading strategy - a historically robust and profitable trading strategy used by hedge funds that has been demonstrated to thrive in most market conditions.

Their pair trading software, initially created in 2008, has carried out billions of backtests and supported millions of subscriber trades across global markets.

Market-leading pair trading software platform for online traders

Led by Geoff Hossie and Paul Cuatrecasas, two veteran investment professionals with a successful hedge fund track record in the UK, the PairTrade Finder® PRO software, system and service integrates the latest trends in quantitative trading technology. The application is designed to allow users to quickly and easily create, backtest, optimise, automatically monitor and trade long/short their own portfolio of securities. PRO connects to Interactive Brokers' Trader Workstation® for access to equities, FX, ETFs, futures and options on 135 markets in 33 countries.

"We are delighted to be recognised for our multi-year efforts to enhance PairTrade Finder® PRO's ability to democratise the trading landscape. Our mission is to empower retail traders to level the playing field with institutions and achieve consistent profitability in their trading with less risk," states Hossie, the company's Managing Director. "Retail traders have a one significant advantage – their small account size."

On signup, all free-triallers of the software are provided with the company's curated Top 30 U.S. Equities Pairs to immediately generate trading signals for analysis.

"We think anyone with a genuine desire to learn to trade can benefit from the pair trading strategy and our software platform, technology and services," he continues. "What's more, the recent trends of zero-commission trading, increasing market volatility and lower cost of leverage are serving to widen the opportunity set and enhance possible returns from pair trading stocks. We believe our many long-term subscribers are a testament to the attractiveness of our approach."

Hossie adds, "we continually invest to enrich PairTrade Finder® PRO with the latest state-of-the-art, research-level statistical and mathematical techniques. Our expert software developers deliver the power of these technologies cheaply and easily to our clients. The upcoming third generation platform will look to harness automation, AI and machine-learning along with a low-latency micro service architecture, all integrated for trading with a selection of the best available third-party brokerages for professional retail pair traders."

Learn more at www.pairtradefinder.com

Media Contact

Geoffrey Hossie

+44 7525745758

[email protected]

SOURCE Event Driven Investor Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.pairtradefinder.com

