Paisano's Pizza Announces Exciting Extended Partnership with the Washington Commanders New Ownership

News provided by

Paisano's Pizza

26 Jul, 2023, 09:04 ET

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paisano's Pizza, the beloved Italian restaurant in the Virginia, Maryland, and DC region, is thrilled to announce an exciting extended partnership with the Washington Commanders football team. As part of this landmark agreement, Paisano's Pizza will be the first partner under new ownership and will continue to proudly serve as the official pizza of the Washington Commanders.

Following the recent acquisition of the Washington Commanders, the team is embarking on a journey of revitalization, innovation, and community engagement. In line with their commitment to embracing local brands and fostering connections with the vibrant communities they represent, the Washington Commanders have chosen Paisano's Pizza as their exclusive pizza partner.

Paisano's Pizza, a local chain with deep roots in the Virginia, DC, and Maryland area, is honored to be associated with such an iconic sports franchise. With a shared passion for excellence and dedication to their loyal customers, both Paisano's Pizza and the Washington Commanders are poised to make this partnership a resounding success.

"We are extremely excited about this new chapter for Paisano's Pizza as the official pizza of the Washington Commanders," said Fouad Qreitem, owner of Paisano's Pizza. "Our family-owned business has been committed to providing exceptional quality and service to our community for the past 25 years. Joining forces with the Washington Commanders is a tremendous opportunity for us to bring our delicious pizza to fans across the region, and we are eager to contribute to the game-day experience."

As part of this partnership, fans attending Washington Commanders' home games can expect to savor the delectable flavors of Paisano's Pizza while cheering on their favorite team. Additionally, the collaboration will extend beyond the stadium, as Paisano's Pizza will be engaging with fans through various community events and initiatives.

The official partnership between Paisano's Pizza and the Washington Commanders kicks off immediately, and fans can expect to see exciting joint promotions and activities throughout the season.

For more information on Paisano's Pizza please visit www.paisanospizza.com

SOURCE Paisano's Pizza

