Paisano's Pizza Celebrates 25th Anniversary: A Local Chain Born and Bred in Virginia, Maryland and DC

FAIRFAX, Va. , June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paisano's Pizza, a beloved Italian restaurant institution in the Virginia, Maryland, and DC region, is thrilled to announce its 25th anniversary. Under the same family ownership since inception, Paisano's Pizza has remained committed to providing exceptional food and service to its loyal customers as it has grown to 40 locations in the DMV.

The owner, Fouad Qretim, expresses his gratitude to the community for their unwavering support, saying, "We are proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We owe our success to the incredible people of Virginia, Maryland, and DC, who have embraced us as their go-to pizza place. It's an honor to serve you all, and we are thankful for your loyalty and support throughout the years."

To commemorate this milestone, Paisano's Pizza is excited to offer a special promotion to its valued customers. For one week, from June 15th to June 19th, customers can enjoy a fantastic 25% off their orders as a token of appreciation. This discount serves as a heartfelt "thank you" to all the patrons who have made Paisano's Pizza a local favorite for a quarter of a century.

In addition to celebrating their 25th anniversary, Paisano's Pizza is also delighted to announce a new partnership with Seasons Pizza, as they embark on an exciting journey to expand their presence across the East Coast. Fouad Qretim shares his vision for the future, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Seasons Pizza and take Paisano's Pizza to new heights. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to share our delicious pizza with even more people, spreading the flavors and joy that have made us the go-to pizza delivery."

As Paisano's Pizza looks to the future, they remain committed to their core values of exceptional quality, warm customer service, and community engagement. The 25th anniversary is not only a celebration of their past accomplishments but also a stepping stone toward an even brighter future for this cherished local chain.

About Paisano's Pizza:

Paisano's Pizza is a local chain born and bred in the Virginia, DC, and Maryland area. Since its founding in Fairfax, VA, in 1998, Paisano's Pizza has remained under the same family ownership, delivering delicious pizza and exceptional service to its loyal customers. With a commitment to quality and community, Paisano's Pizza has become a beloved local brand. For more information, please visit www.paisanos.com .

