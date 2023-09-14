Paisano's Pizza Scores Big with "Touchdowns for Toppings" Promotion in Partnership with the Washington Commanders

Paisano's Pizza

14 Sep, 2023, 09:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paisano's Pizza, the official pizza of the Washington Commanders, is kicking off this football season with its "Touchdowns for Toppings" promotion that's sure to please football fans and pizza lovers alike.

Follow the Commanders' journey this season and score big with Paisano's Pizza's "Touchdowns for Toppings."
Developed in partnership with the Washington Commanders, this promotion promises a touchdown experience with every bite. For every touchdown the Commanders score during the season, Paisano's Pizza customers receive an equal number of free toppings on every pizza they purchase the day after each game. Paisano's Pizza will ensure fans celebrate alongside the Commanders, whether it's one touchdown or an extravaganza.

In its first year, "Touchdowns for Toppings" kicks off with a spirited commercial promoting the exciting offer and featuring legendary Washington Redskins players Doc Walker, Ken Harvey, and Santana Moss. These iconic players highlight the franchise's rich history and eagerly embrace the Commanders' future victories.

"We're honored to be the official pizza of the Washington Commanders and thrilled to share in the excitement of their touchdowns with our customers," said Fouad Qreitem, CEO at Paisano's. "As a lifelong fan of the team, I couldn't be more honored to partner with the organization. With 'Touchdowns for Toppings,' we're giving fans a chance to savor the joy of victory with every pizza."

Take advantage of this delicious opportunity to enjoy your favorite pizza with extra toppings, thanks to the Washington Commanders. Follow the Commanders' journey this season and score big with Paisano's Pizza's "Touchdowns for Toppings." Plus, with every Commanders win, Paisano's is sweetening the deal with free zeppoles.

For more information about Paisano's Pizza and this exhilarating offer, please visit paisanospizza.com. Stay connected with Paisano's on Instagram @paisanos for the latest updates and exclusive promotions.

About Paisano's Pizza: Paisano's Pizza is a local chain born and bred in the Virginia, D.C., and Maryland area. Since its founding in Fairfax, VA, in 1998, Paisano's Pizza has delivered delicious pizza and exceptional service to its loyal customers. With a commitment to quality and community, Paisano's Pizza has become a beloved local brand. For more information, please visit www.paisanospizza.com.

