PAJAMA PROGRAM ADDS EIGHT BOARD MEMBERS

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pajama Program, a national non-profit organization focused on providing children with equitable access to sleep through education programs, announced that its Board of Directors has elected eight new members:

– Senior Director, Head of Sports Marketing (Americas) for Under Armour Jordan Zmijewski – CEO of Diverzify Inc.

"We are delighted to welcome this diverse group of eight dynamic individuals to our Pajama Program team," said Executive Director Jamie Dyce. "Working with these individuals, as well as our existing board members, we will be able to expand our reach as we advocate for and provide programming regarding healthy sleep for all children."

Board Chairperson Nick Berger said, "Representing a cross section of industries, these eight individuals will further grow our reach and awareness as well as assist in fulfilling our mission. We welcome and thank them for their service and commitment."

Sandler Search, a national executive search firm, generously assisted with the search process for new board members.

These individuals join a robust group that includes:

– Managing Counsel, Music for Epic Games, Inc. Julie A. D'Emilio – EVP, Sales for Carter's, Inc.

Carla Hall – Chef, Cookbook Author, and TV Host

-- Chief Marketing Officer for Reverie Ramie Waxman – Financial Controller for Bregal Investments, Inc.

Jill Wilson – SVP Human Resources and Talent Management at Carter's, Inc.

Since 2001, Pajama Program has delivered over 7.5 million Good Nights for Good Days to children facing adversity by providing pajamas, storybooks, and resources for caregivers. For information visit www.pajamaprogram.org.

