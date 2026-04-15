PAJARITO POWDER ANNOUNCES CHRISTIAN MOHRDIECK AS NEW CEO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pajarito Powder, LLC, an innovative materials science company that specializes in catalysts for electrolyzers and fuel cells, announced Christian Mohrdieck, an experienced hydrogen industry and automotive executive, as its new CEO. Dr. Mohrdieck has been a board member since July 2020.

Mohrdieck, as a veteran of the fuel cell industry with experience at companies that have deployed fuel cell vehicles, like Mercedes-Benz, stated, "After thirty years in this industry, one truth has emerged: systems succeed or fail at their foundations. In a fuel cell, that foundation is the catalyst; it is where electrochemistry meets engineering reality, where performance is either unlocked or permanently constrained. Joining this team is a natural extension of that conviction. The work being done at Pajarito Powder on catalyst fundamentals is precisely the kind of investment the industry needs to make if we are serious about deploying hydrogen technologies at scale."

Pajarito Powder develops and manufactures advanced electrocatalysts for fuel cells and electrolyzers. Pajarito Powder offers:

Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC) for PEM and AEM electrolyzer applications, with best-in-class performing OER and HER catalysts

Complete Platinum Group Metals (PGM ) catalyst solutions on Pajarito Powder's proprietary Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS). Serving as the foundation, ECS provides a more rigorous platform upon which to build catalysts

"We are thrilled to welcome Christian as CEO," said Thomas Stephenson, Pajarito's Board Chair. "Christian brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in both the fuel cell and electrolyzer businesses as well as 35 years in the transportation industry, all of which will help further advance Pajarito Powder as an essential building block in the future of hydrogen."

Mohrdieck was previously Chief Technology Officer for Hyzon Motors, Chief Commercial Officer for cellcentric and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell GmbH among other leading industry positions. He has a PhD degree in physics and studied in Germany and in France. Mohrdieck is an honorary professor at the University of Ulm in Germany and also teaches at the Technical University of Vienna.

Pajarito Powder is a venture-backed startup funded by Hyundai Motor Company, NV Bekaert SA, Ecovyst: Advanced Materials & Catalysts, a division of Technip Energies NV, Verge Fund, Omphalos Venture Partners and other private investors.

CONTACT: Zach Peterson, Scott Fosgard Communications, [email protected], USA

Thomas Aurich, Scott Fosgard Communications, [email protected], Europe

SOURCE Pajarito Powder