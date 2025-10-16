PAJUNK® Expands U.S. Headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia

Facility Growth Adds 30,000 Square Feet to Strengthen Warehouse, Cleanroom Production, and Office Capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAJUNK, a leading global manufacturer of medical devices for regional anesthesia and pain management, has completed a major expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. The additional 30,000 square feet includes a 20,000-square-foot warehouse expansion and a new 10,000-square-foot second-floor office build-out featuring collaborative spaces, additional offices, and meeting rooms.

The expanded facility also triples PAJUNK's cleanroom footprint and adds injection molding manufacturing capabilities, further positioning the company to meet rising demand for its procedural trays and regional anesthesia products across the United States.

"This expansion represents another exciting step in PAJUNK's U.S. growth story," said Simone Pajunk-Schelling, Managing Director, PAJUNK Germany. "By strengthening our infrastructure and investing in Alpharetta, we're reaffirming our long-term commitment to the U.S. market and to the healthcare professionals who rely on our products every day."

Designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind, the expanded site features energy-efficient building systems, improved air quality controls, and an optimized layout that enhances workflow, comfort, and collaboration.

"Engineering excellence and continuous improvement are part of PAJUNK's DNA," added Martin Hauger, Managing Director, PAJUNK Germany. "This expansion reflects our long-term vision for U.S. growth and our commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable business practices."

The Pajunk-owned Alpharetta facility first opened in 2021 and has since supported continuous business growth, driven by PAJUNK's expanding regional anesthesia and pain management portfolio. The 2025 expansion enhances operational efficiency, allows for greater product scalability, and supports additional job opportunities as the company continues to invest in local talent.

"With more warehouse space, tripled cleanroom capacity, and a larger office environment, this expansion ensures we can continue to deliver the fast, reliable service our customers expect," said Marco Wohnig, President, PAJUNK USA. "We're not only growing our physical footprint—we're growing our team and our ability to serve clinicians with greater speed and flexibility."

PAJUNK's expanded warehouse will further support its reputation for speed and reliability. The company currently ships 98.6% of all customer orders within 24 hours and 99.1% within 48 hours, ensuring clinicians receive products quickly and consistently. The additional warehouse space enables greater inventory capacity and even faster fulfillment as demand continues to grow.

Situated in Alpharetta—known as the "Technology City of the South"—PAJUNK's continued investment underscores the region's growing prominence as a hub for medical technology and advanced manufacturing. Home to more than 700 technology companies, Alpharetta offers access to a highly skilled workforce and strong logistics infrastructure that align with PAJUNK's long-term U.S. growth strategy.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the building expansion will take place at PAJUNK's Alpharetta headquarters on Thursday, October 16, at 4:00 p.m. EST. Local officials, partners, and employees will join PAJUNK leadership to commemorate this milestone and continued investment in the community.

About PAJUNK®

Horst and Heinrich Pajunk, two brothers from Geisingen, Germany, founded PAJUNK Medizintechnik in 1965 with the belief that high-quality medical devices, developed in close collaboration with clinicians, improve outcomes and patient safety. Today, PAJUNK is a global leader in regional anesthesia, pain management, neurology, minimally invasive surgery, and biopsy solutions. Still family-owned and led by the second generation—while proudly welcoming the third—PAJUNK continues to build on its values of tradition, innovation, partnership, and progress. Headquartered in Geisingen, Germany, PAJUNK employs more than 700 people worldwide with additional locations in Alpharetta, Georgia; Newcastle, United Kingdom; Baar, Switzerland; and Taverny, France. Learn more at www.pajunk.com.

Contact: Paulina Thomas, Marketing Director, 770-330-2724, [email protected]

