Pak Mail Express Opens Inside Springfield, Massachusetts Convenience Store, Now Offering Local Packing and Shipping Services

Annex Brands, Inc. Expands with New Pak Mail Express Store-within-a-Store Concept

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., one of the leading franchisors in the packing, shipping and office services industries, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Pak Mail location in Springfield, MA to Rohit Teji. This new Pak Mail is set to offer a wide range of essential Shipping and Office Services to the local community, making it easier to provide more service to more people in more places.

Located inside Shamrock Market at 1116 Saint James Ave., in Springfield, MA 01104, this new Pak Mail location will provide a comprehensive array of offerings such as Shipping with UPS, FedEx and USPS, Expert Packing Services, Private Mailbox Rental, Virtual Mailboxes Services, as well as Office Services like Copy and Printing, Packaging Supplies, and more.

"Me and my manager saw a demand for Packing and Shipping Services and decided to fill that need," said Teji. "There are no other postal services in the area that make it convenient for the community. Our current business does payroll checks, check cashing, and we have a chicken restaurant attached. A pack and ship business made the most sense to add on. It truly embodies the Get More Done In One Stop."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We are thrilled that Rohit has identified a need for Packing and Shipping Services in his community and decided to join our franchise family," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Pak Mail Express locations are an excellent opportunity to complement existing markets, providing indispensable services to local businesses and residents."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Pak Mail Express, located inside Shamrock Market at 1116 Saint James Ave., in Springfield, MA 01104, and the services offered at this new location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US25026.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Liz Hoyt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.