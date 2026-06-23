Pak Mail in Garland, Texas Welcomes New Owner--Former Customer Transitions from Industrial Technology Career

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in Garland, TX to new owner, David Somiari. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail location of nearly 30 years.

Located at 2334 W Buckingham Rd Ste. 230, in Garland, TX 75042, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies. The location plans to enhance new services such as expedited passport processing, auction logistics, Printing and Freight Services. Before purchasing the business, Somiari spent 30 years working as an accountant and later worked in Industrial Technology industry.

"I have been a loyal mailbox client at this Pak Mail location and have enjoyed being a customer here for about 15 years," said Somiari. "I want to continue the great essential services this Pak Mail provides to the vibrant Garland Texas community."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"This Pak Mail location plays an important role in its community, and we're excited to see it continue to thrive with David at the helm," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We look forward to supporting their continued impact in this market."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this Pak Mail location, located at 2334 W Buckingham Rd Ste. 230, in Garland, TX 75042, and the services offered at this Garland, TX location, please visit www.pakmail.com/us445.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.