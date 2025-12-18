PAK Quality Foods Has Acquired H&R Foods

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAK Quality Foods, LLC ("PAK Quality Foods" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Cross Rapids Capital and a food distributor, serving foodservice, retail, and institutional customers throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico, today announced that it has acquired substantially all assets of Vernon Transportation LP and AmTex HR Foods LLP, Inc., operating as H&R Foods ("H&R Foods"), an employee-owned food distributor, based in Amarillo. The acquisition enables both companies to grow by broadening the portfolio of products and services they offer to customers as well as by broadening their customer bases. The leaders of H&R Foods, Mr. John and Barry Vernon, will continue to run the business.

Founded in 1969, H&R Foods serves foodservice, retail and institutional customers across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas. In addition to beef, pork and poultry, H&R Foods also offers dry goods, produce, dairy and other products.

"We are thrilled to welcome H&R Foods into the PAK Quality Foods family," said Mr. John Pieper, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our commitment is simple: the high-quality, reliable service and responsiveness that customers have come to expect from H&R Foods will continue, backed by the added resources of PAK Quality Foods. We share a deep focus on serving our customers well, and together we see a strong future of investment, partnership and growth across the communities we serve."

About PAK Quality Foods LLC

PAK Quality Foods is a food distributor, serving foodservice, retail, and institutional customers throughout Texas and Eastern New Mexico. PAK Quality Foods currently operates with distribution facilities in San Angelo and Fort Worth and offers a full line of proteins (beef, pork, poultry, lamb, and seafood) as well as various cheeses, oils, and other dry goods. PAK Quality Foods focuses on long-term relationships with customers and guarantees product availability, timely deliveries, competitive pricing, and a responsive sales team.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.

Cross Rapids Capital L.P. is an operationally-driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success.

