PakEnergy Acquires Plow Technologies, Expanding Suite of Optimization Solutions for the Oil & Gas and Renewable Energy Industries

Combined companies offer fully integrated field data capture and SCADA workflow automation capabilities, creating immediate added value and new possibilities for energy customers

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PakEnergy LLC (PakEnergy), a digital transformation leader delivering business automation and performance optimization solutions for the energy industry, announced today it has acquired Plow Technologies, a leading provider of digital automation and cloud/SCADA software, including its industry-recognized OnPing platform.

Plow Technologies is the creator of OnPing, an innovative cloud SCADA platform for oilfield applications and more.

The acquisition further strengthens PakEnergy's comprehensive software suite and enhances the company's ability to provide end-to-end systems that automate the flow of information from the oil field to the back office and between partners, owners, and investors.

"This is an exciting development for PakEnergy and our customers as we expand our portfolio of performance-enablement solutions with Plow's industry-recognized SCADA systems and workflow automation capabilities," says Santosh Nanda, Chief Executive Officer of PakEnergy. "This acquisition allows us to deliver immediate added value to the marketplace, particularly for our production customers, as Pak Production is already fully integrated with Plow's OnPing SCADA platform. While we will continue to support various integrations to meet customer needs, the Pak Production and OnPing solution offers a single-source option for companies looking to optimize business automation processes, minimize risks, and drive greater profitability."

Plow Technologies is widely recognized as the creator and provider of OnPing, an innovative cloud SCADA platform for oilfield applications, manufacturing, and more. Born from extensive field experience, the product simplifies the creation and management of automation systems and ensures reliability, accessibility, and integration with various devices and systems. With features like drag-and-drop configuration, real-time polling, and mobile accessibility, OnPing empowers users to monitor, manage, and control their operations from anywhere, making data more accessible and increasing clarity to drive better business decisions.

PakEnergy will continue to offer, support, and extend Plow Technologies' broad range of products and highly sought-after business transformation and consulting services to the marketplace.

"PakEnergy has worked closely with the Plow team for over 10 years, co-developing industry-aligned solutions and partnering to deliver premier customer experiences," Ryan Lailey, Chief Product Officer of PakEnergy, commented. "With this deal, our combined teams are positioned to collaborate on a deeper level. We look forward to the innovation that lies ahead and to broaden PakEnergy's suite of business automation software programs for the oil and gas and renewable energy industries."

"We are excited to officially join forces with the PakEnergy team to deliver innovative automation and optimization products to the marketplace," said Scott Murphy, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Plow Technologies. "This move to combine efforts was a logical next step to amplify the value we collectively bring to our customers of all sizes. Our SCADA expertise, combined with Pak Production's incredible field data capabilities, is increasingly in demand. This transaction will allow us to deliver these capabilities to a wider audience and spur additional R&D investment as we combine the full Plow product line with PakEnergy's upstream, midstream, and renewables software solutions."

About PakEnergy

PakEnergy LLC (A Delaware LLC) offers a broad portfolio of cloud-based software solutions that maximize performance for energy companies. Founded in 1986 as WolfePak Software, the company recently rebranded as PakEnergy to better reflect the full scale of its land, production, transportation, accounting, and renewable energy management platforms. The complementary systems automate complex business processes, reduce operating costs, save time, and increase profitability while providing real-time visibility and robust reporting, analytics, and decision support systems. Headquartered in Texas, PakEnergy's team of experienced software developers, land and production management experts, and accounting professionals currently serves over 2,200 customers. For more information or to request product demos, please visit PakEnergy.com.

About Plow Technologies

Plow Technologies provides digital transformation and automation products and consulting services to a wide range of companies in oil and gas, manufacturing, renewable energy, facilities management, and more. The company specializes in navigating complex data infrastructure challenges and unlocking the data companies need to make smart decisions and scale effectively. The Plow team's drive for innovation and business optimization propels the company to innovate beyond traditional boundaries, positioning Plow as a dynamic solutions provider adept at tackling diverse challenges, regardless of industry, scale, or technical complexity.

