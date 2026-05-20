PakEnergy Launches PakCAPTURE™, Delivering AI-Powered Ticket & Receipt Management to PakEnergy Transportation

FRISCO, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PakEnergy, LLC (PakEnergy) today announced the launch of PakCAPTURE™, the latest AI-powered enhancement in the company's expanding portfolio of intelligent automation solutions. Powered by PakAI™, PakCAPTURE eliminates manual data entry for drivers and back-office teams, improving data quality while accelerating document processing and cash flow for bulk commodity operations.

AI-powered receipt capture and data extraction for busy drivers and back-office teams. PakCAPTURE™ streamlines field-to-office workflows, speeding up processing, reducing errors, and accelerating cash flow.

Built directly into PakEnergy Transportation (PakTransportation), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for the bulk commodity trucking industry, PakCAPTURE streamlines document handling by allowing drivers to capture photos of receipts and paperwork at pickup or drop-off. From there, PakAI automatically extracts key data, auto-populates pickup and drop-off forms, and securely stores documents with the associated load in the correct format. Driver data is instantly mapped to the correct field and made available to office staff in seconds, a game-changer for busy drivers and back-office teams.

"Manual document handling has long been a bottleneck in bulk commodity trucking," said Nick Giometti, General Manager and Product Lead for PakEnergy Transportation. "Whether you're hauling crude, aggregate, or liquids, PakCAPTURE removes friction at the source, giving drivers a faster, easier experience in the field while dramatically reducing downstream errors that impact invoicing, payroll, and customer service."

In many bulk commodity operations, drivers manually enter data from paper receipts, an error-prone, time-consuming process. Meanwhile, back-office teams must wait for physical documents to be returned, scanned, organized, and attached to loads. PakCAPTURE replaces this workflow with real-time digital capture and data population at the point of activity, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing the administrative workload for office staff. Customers benefit from faster turnaround times and more accurate documentation for reporting and reconciliation.

"PakCAPTURE is an exciting addition to our growing suite of practical AI solutions," said Ryan Lailey, Chief Product Officer of PakEnergy. "We're focused on applying AI where it delivers immediate value to the industries we know best. Built on our deep expertise in energy and transportation operations, PakCAPTURE addresses a significant challenge our customers face every day. It combines document recognition with in-field auto-population of operational forms, enabling faster, more efficient execution. We believe this capability is unique in the bulk commodity trucking market and a major differentiator for PakEnergy Transportation.

"The value PakCAPTURE creates reflects exactly where we're headed with PakAI. By embedding intelligent automation directly into everyday workflows, we're helping customers work smarter and scale with confidence," Lailey concluded.

PakCAPTURE is included in PakTransportation's base TMS product and is available immediately. Customers can access the new AI-powered capability by downloading the latest version of the PakTransportation mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For more information regarding PakCAPTURE, watch the video here or schedule a demo to see it in action.

About PakEnergy

PakEnergy, LLC (A Delaware LLC) is redefining how energy companies operate with a unified software platform that unlocks value across the energy lifecycle. The company's end-to-end system helps energy teams streamline operations, boost profitability, and make smarter decisions faster. Built by industry experts, the system delivers intelligent automation and performance optimization tools that provide real-time insights, advanced analytics, and total asset control across land management, wellsite operations, production, SCADA, transportation, accounting, and renewable energy. Headquartered in Texas, PakEnergy proudly supports over 2,300 customers with a team of seasoned professionals from the energy and technology sectors, each committed to helping clients thrive in a fast-changing industry. Visit pakenergy.com to learn more.

SOURCE PakEnergy, LLC