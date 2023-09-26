Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 17.7% to Reach $700 Million in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is expected to grow by 17.7% on annual basis to reach US$0.7 billion in 2023.

The conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is poised for significant growth in the coming years, with a projected CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2028.

This growth is expected to drive the transaction value within the conversational commerce sector, which is anticipated to increase from US$0.7 billion in 2023 to a substantial US$1.4 billion by 2028.

This report offers a data-centric analysis of the conversational commerce landscape, providing insights into market opportunities and potential risks. With a comprehensive set of over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, this report delivers a deep understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics within the conversational commerce sector in Pakistan.

By examining the dynamics across various end-use sectors and key products, businesses can develop tailored strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate the evolving conversational commerce market in Pakistan proactively and effectively.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

115

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$0.67 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.9 %

Regions Covered

Pakistan

Scope

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

  • Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • AI-Based Virtual Assistants
  • Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • Chatbots
  • Digital Voice Assistants
  • OTT Messaging
  • RCS Messaging

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

  • Web-Based
  • App-Based

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

  • Retail Shopping By Chatbots
  • Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots
  • Online Food Service By Chatbots
  • Media and Entertainment By Chatbots
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots
  • Financial Services By Chatbots
  • Technology Products and Services By Chatbots
  • Other Sectors By Chatbots
  • Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging
  • Online Food Service By OTT Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging
  • Financial Services By OTT Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging
  • Other Sectors By OTT Messaging
  • Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging
  • Online Food Service By RCS Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging
  • Financial Services By RCS Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging
  • Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprise
  • Medium-Sized Enterprise
  • Small Enterprise

Pakistan Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

  • Software Application
  • IT Services
  • Consulting Services

Pakistan Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lp0y8b

