Pakistan Instant Noodles Market Report 2023-2029 Featuring Unilever, Samyang Foods, PT.ABC President, Nissin Food, Lotte Kolson, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur, and Shan foods

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan Instant Noodles Market | Growth, Industry, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, Revenue, Value, Segmentation & COVID-19 IMPACT: Market Forecast By Category,?By Packaging,?By Sales Channel,?and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2023-2029F.

The market is expected to witness growth in the coming years owing to an increase in the busy lifestyles of people and instant noodles being a quick meal. Moreover, instant noodles have also become a staple diet in many Asian countries and the culture of noodles is spreading to other Asian countries as well.

Also, the rise in online shoppers along with the booming e-commerce sector would contribute to the instant noodles market in Pakistan in the upcoming years. According to reports, the snacks category of Pakistan accounted for $31 billion in revenue with a growth rate of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026. Additionally, the rise in Pakistan's population is projected to continue growing, reaching 403 million by 2050, which could contribute to the instant noodles market.

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market registered a growth of 23.1% in value shipments in 2021 as compared to 2020 and an increase of 3.12% CAGR in 2021 over a period of 2017. In Instant Noodles Market Pakistan is becoming less competitive as HHI index in 2021 was 3771 while in 2017 it was 2700. Herfindahl Index measures the competitiveness of exporting countries. The range lies from 0 to 10000, where a lower index number represents a larger number of players or exporting countries in the market while a large index number means less numbers of players or countries exporting in the market.

Pakistan has reportedly relied more on imports to meet its growing demand in Instant Noodles Market. India is unable to meet its increasing needs of this product with domestic production hence we see the trend is shifting towards import shipment to meet its demand The import factor of Instant Noodles Market in 2021 was 12.81 while in 2017 it was 8.54.

Italy, Turkey, China, Iran and France were among the top players of the market in 2021, where Italy acquired the largest market share of 53.4% with a shipment value of 0.31 million USD in 2022 Italy also offered the product below the average market price thus having a competitive advantage over others In 2017 Italy had the largest market share of 35.42% with the shipment value of 0.14 million USD. The country was offering its product with an average price which is lower than the average market price offered in the country. As Italy price is lower than the average price, it provided a significant edge among other competitor in 2017.

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market Synopsis

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market grew significantly during the past years on account of the growing young population and rise in food processing clusters. Moreover, the market registered positive growth as the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 led to an increase in the consumption of instant noodles, and snacks and hence, the food industry witnessed a significant rise in demand. Moreover, the food processing industry of Pakistan is the second largest industry and accounts for around 2500+ food processing units, thereby contributing to the market for instant noodles.

Additionally, the food products and beverages sector include over 1800 processing units and a majority of food processing units are located within Punjab across five divisions of Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Thus, the rise in the food processing industry plays a significant role in the production and distribution of instant noodles, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Market by Category

In 2022, Non-veg category acquired major revenue share in Pakistan Instant Noodles Industry on account of preference of non-veg dishes such as chicken or beef noodles, which are commonly served as a fast-food item in cities and towns across the country. The segment will continue to dominate this market in the years to come.

Market by Packaging

Packets acquired major revenue share in 2022 in Pakistan Instant Noodles Market owing to its wide availability in Pakistan and these are sold in most grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. Moreover, convenience, accessibility, affordability, and taste of packet instant noodles make them a popular food item in Pakistan, particularly among those who are looking for a quick and easy meal option.

Market by Sales Channel

In 2022, Convenience stores accounted for major revenue share as convenience stores often stock a wide range of instant noodle brands and flavours, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences. This makes it easier for customers to find the instant noodle brand and flavour that they prefer.

Moreover, Convenience stores often provide a convenient and accessible location for customers to purchase instant noodles. They are often open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it easier for customers to purchase instant noodles at any time of day or night.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

11 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2019 to 2022.

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Data until 2029.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market Overview

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market Outlook

Pakistan Instant Noodles Market Forecast

Market Opportunity Assessment By Category

Market Opportunity Assessment By Packaging

Market Opportunity Assessment By Sales Channel

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Unilever

Samyang Foods Co. Ltd.

PT.ABC President

Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd.

Lotte Kolson

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

Shan foods Pvt. Ltd.

Market Scope and Segmentation

By Category

Non-Veg

Veg

By Packaging

Packet

Cup

By Sales Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4zlc4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets