Pakistan International Remittance Market Shows Growth, New Business and Investment Opportunities Report Reveals

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan International Remittance Market Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Surge of International Inbound Remittances: A Positive Economic Indication

The most recent findings signal a steady uptrend in the international inbound remittance market in Pakistan, highlighting a 2.8% increase in 2022, with projections reaching a market size of approximately US$ 29.87 billion in 2023. Expected to maintain a consistent pattern, the forecast period stretching from 2023 to 2028 envisions a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.2%.

Outbound Remittance Market on the Rise

The report unveils that the international outbound remittance market from Pakistan is experiencing robust growth with a substantial 5.8% surge in 2022 and achieving a notable US$208.0 million in 2023. The market displays potential for further expansion with a forecasted CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Comprehensive Market Opportunities and Trends Analysis

  • Assessment of inbound and outbound remittance markets by value and volume.
  • Analyzed average transaction value across digital, mobile, and non-digital channels.
  • Insight into market share held by key contenders in remittance streams.
  • Detailed consumer demographic profiling including age, income, and occupation.
  • Substantive data mapping key sending/receiving countries and regions.

The research elucidates on in-depth market intelligence through a methodological approach that aligns with industry best practices. The precise analytics offer decision-makers, financial institutions, and investors a competitive edge, with actionable insights into business and investment market opportunities.

Consumer Demographics: Mapping the Remittance Journey

Understanding consumer dynamics serves as a beacon for stakeholders in the remittance market. The report presents a thorough dissection of sender and receiver profiles, capturing essential data on their socio-economic backgrounds.

Channelizing Funds across the Globe

The versatility of fund transfer preferences is dissected to yield clarity on the choice of channels. Investigation into digital, mobile, and traditional methods delivers a spectrum of usage patterns linked to transaction value and volume.

Strategic Insights for Targeted Market Engagement

Through this comprehensive analysis, businesses gain access to a roadmap pivoted on strategic insights. The forecast illuminates potential growth avenues while quantifying the market's future horizons, preparing market players to deploy resources with precision. The data-centric approach this report upholds, merged with projections and demographic analysis, stands as an indispensable tool in the arsenal of those looking to penetrate, expand, or diversify within the Pakistan international remittance sector.

Understanding Market Evolution for Informed Decision-Making

Through this research, stakeholders are equipped to pivot in response to the evolving market landscape, aligning business models to the flux of the remittance ecosystem in Pakistan. This newly added report underscores our commitment to offering leading-edge market analysis and serves as an essential resource for those seeking to gain a foothold or strengthen their position in the remittance sector in Pakistan.

