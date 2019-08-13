Pakistan International Remittance Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025
Aug 13, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in Pakistan to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.
Report Scope
International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Pakistan
- By Transaction Value
- By Transaction Volume
- By Average Value Per Transaction
International Inbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Pakistan
- Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
International Inbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Pakistan
- Analysis by age group of sender
- Analysis by income of sender
- Analysis by occupation of sender
- Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
- Analysis by purpose
International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis (Country to State/Region) in Pakistan
- Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions
International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in Pakistan
- By Transaction Value
- By Transaction Volume
- By Average Value Per Transaction
International Outbound Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in Pakistan
- Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Mobile (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Non-Digital (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
International Outbound Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in Pakistan
- Analysis by age group of sender
- Analysis by income of sender
- Analysis by occupation of sender
- Analysis by occupation of beneficiaries
- Analysis by purpose
International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis (State/Region to Country) in Pakistan
- Market opportunity by key sending countries (transaction value, transaction volume, average value per transaction)
- Market share by transfer channel by key state/regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/thw4n
