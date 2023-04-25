Pakistan Telecoms Industry Report 2023: Market Sizing, 10-year Forecasts, Market Insights, Key Telecom Trends, and 5G

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Industry Report, 2023-2030 includes a comprehensive review of the Pakistani market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Bangladesh telecoms industry including market sizing, 10-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue, and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A, and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Why Should You Buy the Pakistan Telecoms Industry Report:

Benefit from the latest market opportunities

Understand the threats to your operations and investments and protect your company against future risks

Gain insights on emerging trends supporting, enhancing, or disrupting your activities in the market

Get a full view of the competitive landscape to assess your market position.

Forecasts as a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the telecoms market

Target business opportunities and risks in the telecoms sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes, and major deals, projects, and investments

Assess the activities, strategy, and market position of your competitors, partners, and clients via our Operators Profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Pakistan's Population & Households

1.2 Pakistan's Economy

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2016-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2016-2022

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2022-2030

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2016-2030

2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2016-2022

2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

2.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

2.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2000-2030

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Jazz Profile

3.1.1 Jazz Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.2 Telenor

3.2.1 Telenor Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.3 Zong Profile

3.3.1 Zong Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.4 PTCL / Ufone

3.4.1 PTCL / Ufone Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.5 Special Communications Organization

3.5.1 SCO Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.6 Other Players Profile

3.6.1 Cyber Net

3.6.2 Other Broadband Providers

4 Mobile market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022

4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2016-2022

4.1.3 Pakistan Smartphone Share, 2022

4.1.4 Pakistan Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

4.1.5 Pakistan Mobile Subscribers by Generation Forecast, 2022-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2016-2030

4.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2016-2022

4.2.1 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2016-2022

4.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2022-2030

4.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2016-2022

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials

4.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.2 OpenSignal

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2016-2022

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2022-2030

6 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

6.1.1 Domestic Fibre Infrastructure

6.1.2 FTTH - 25m premises to go

6.2 Submarine Cables

7 Pakistan Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

7.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2022

7.1.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Overview

7.1.2 Pakistan Telecom Towers Background

7.2 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.2.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.3 Pakistan Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

7.3.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Forecast, 2022-2030

7.3.2 Regulatory Considerations

7.4 edotco Profile

7.4.1 edotco Towers Key Performance Indicators

7.5 Engro

7.5.1 Estimated Engro Key Performance Indicators

8 Thematics / Opportunities

8.1 Consolidation Opportunities

8.2 Diversification Opportunities

8.3 New Telco Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G

9 Telco Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

Associated Technologies

AWAL

China Mobile

Cybernet

edotco

engro

Fiber Link

Jazz

Mobilink

Nayatel

Prime Networks

PTCL

Telenor

Ufone

Veon

Warid

Wateen

