ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a strong and resolute address regarding the situation in Balochistan, emphasizing the government's firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to development.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif Vows to Annihilate Terrorism in Balochistan

The Prime Minister unequivocally condemned ongoing efforts by terrorists and foreign elements to sow discord and hatred in Balochistan. He stressed there would be no place for those attempting to plant seeds of hatred, assuring the nation that those responsible for these acts of violence and division would face severe consequences. Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that there would be no dialogue with terrorists, stating that these terrorists are receiving support from external sources, which exacerbates the challenges in the province. He described their actions as terrorism of the highest order, worthy of the strongest condemnation.

Highlighting a critical point, the Prime Minister noted that on August 26, an environment was created to ignite a separatist movement in Balochistan, which underscores the persistent challenges the region faces.

In his address, the Prime Minister paid tribute to families of the martyrs, praising their remarkable resilience. He expressed deep respect for their sacrifices, which have been pivotal in the nation's fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Sharif commended the Pakistan Army for its relentless efforts in pursuing and combating the enemies of the state. He reaffirmed the full support of both the federal and Balochistan governments for the armed forces, emphasizing that their efforts are crucial in restoring peace and security in the troubled region. He also assured the Chief Minister of Balochistan that the federal government would provide all necessary assistance to support the province's development and security initiatives.

Highlighting broader goals of peace and development, the PM stressed the importance of Balochistan's progress, noting that patriotic citizens desire to see the region flourish. He warned that those engaging in terrorism aim to disrupt the strong friendship between Pakistan and China. He further emphasized that the enemies of Pakistan would be made an example of, demonstrating the government's resolve against those who threaten national unity and security.

On the economic front, Prime Minister Sharif pointed out that Moody's has recognized the improvement in Pakistan's economic situation, signalling growing confidence in the country's progress. He also praised the Balochistan government for its excellent youth programs, which he believes are vital for the province's future, and highlighted that Balochistan's quota is 10% higher than rest of Pakistan, reflecting his government's special focus on the region.

In a significant move toward sustainable development, the Prime Minister announced that 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan are being converted to solar power, which will play a key role in addressing energy challenges in the province.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the immense potential for Balochistan to benefit from CPEC, noting significant economic opportunities it will bring to the region.

SOURCE Analyst @ MoIB, Pakistan