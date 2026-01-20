Pakked Launches Maverick Ai, the Corrugated and Folding Carton Industry's First AI Estimating Chatbot

SAN MARINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pakked today announced the launch of Maverick Ai, the corrugated and folding carton industry's first AI‑powered estimating chatbot, designed to modernize the front‑end sales process for manufacturers while dramatically improving speed, efficiency, and the customer experience.

Developed over the past 18+ months, Maverick was built to address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: slow, fragmented estimating workflows driven by outdated systems and internal bottlenecks.

Pakked was founded in 2023 by brothers Philip and Wesley Webb, third‑generation corrugated and folding carton manufacturers whose family previously owned and operated Fleetwood‑Fibre Packaging & Graphics in Southern California. Having grown up inside box plants, the Webb brothers experienced firsthand how inefficient front‑end processes negatively impact both manufacturers and customers.

"The corrugated industry is ready for a change," said Philip Webb, Co‑Founder of Pakked. "Pakked is modernizing the front‑end sales process for manufacturers while improving the customer experience through faster response times, streamlined ordering, and technology built for today's expectations—not yesterday's systems."

Maverick functions like a digital estimating teammate. Sales and estimating departments can interact with it conversationally - running internal estimates, adjusting quantities, colors, creating multiple pricing options, and refining details in real time. Fully branded quotes can be generated, downloaded, or shared with customers in minutes.

Beyond speed, Maverick directly addresses the industry's historically low quote‑to‑hit rates, which falls below 20%. By eliminating internal estimating bottlenecks and reducing the operational noise and hidden costs caused by traditional workflows. Unlike legacy systems that rely on internal department availability and handoffs, Maverick works 24/7—instantly generating estimates without waiting for teams to respond. The result is faster turnaround times, fewer lost opportunities, and less internal friction for both sales teams and customers.

Each Maverick Ai deployment is trained on a manufacturer's own internal data and configured specifically for that box plant. In testing, Maverick has achieved up to 99.3% accuracy when benchmarked against existing legacy estimating systems currently in the market.

Maverick Ai also serves as the central hub of the Pakked platform, bringing together estimate requests, CAD files, artwork, and approvals into a single workflow. Pakked is working toward enabling customers to place orders directly from approved quotes, further reducing friction across the order lifecycle.

About Pakked

Pakked is a packaging technology and AI company, focused on helping customers and manufacturers bring speed, intelligence and accuracy to packaging's front office through modern, purpose‑built software.

To learn more about Maverick Ai or to book a demo, please contact Pakked.

Email: [email protected]

www.pakked.com

SOURCE Pakked