Pal Arinsal is to be incorporated into Grandvalira Resorts and a countrywide ski pass launched to provide access to 303 km of slopes

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pal Arinsal will be incorporated into Grandvalira Resorts from the 2022-2023 season. This alliance will unify Andorra's winter snow and mountain leisure activities 365 days a year, bring together a total of 303 km slopes for winter sports and make Grandvalira one of Europe's top destinations for the skiable area available. All Grandvalira Resort ski passes (including the season pass) will therefore be valid both at Pal Arinsal and at Ordino Arcalís, which was incorporated into Grandvalira Resorts in 2018.