PAL Names Soloviev Group CEO Michael Hershman Honoree of 50th Annual Gala

Gala Brings Together Top Business, Sports, and Law Enforcement Leaders to Support Programs for Over 15,000 NYC Kids

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Police Athletic League (PAL), one of New York City's largest and longest-serving youth nonprofits, will honor Michael Hershman, CEO of the Soloviev Group and a proud PAL alumnus, at its 50th Annual Superstar Gala on Wednesday, October 15th at The Pierre.

A global expert in corporate governance and ethics, Michael Hershman is CEO of the Soloviev Group, a diversified real estate development firm based in New York City dedicated to community-focused verticals, including residential and commercial development, hospitality, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. He is the founder of The Fairfax Group and has counseled companies such as General Electric, Walmart, Siemens, and Soloviev Building Company on issues of compliance and transparency over the last 30 years.

The highly anticipated event will be co-chaired by Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of the Soloviev Group, and Jeff Blau, CEO of Related Companies. The evening's distinguished host committee includes PAL Chairmen John Catsimatidis and Robert J. McGuire, Esq., former NYPD Commissioner; Brooklyn-born NBA All-Star and former Knicks point guard Stephon Marbury; former NYPD Detective Bo Dietl; Howard Fiddle, Vice Chairman at CBRE; Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations; JR Chantengco, Senior Managing Director at Black Pearl Investments; and Bart M. Schwartz, President of the PAL Board of Directors and Chairman and Co-Founder of Guidepost Solutions LLC.

For more than 100 years, PAL has provided New York City youth with a safe, supportive space to learn, play, and grow. The organization offers free, year-round programs that range from early childhood education to after-school academics, arts, sports, job training, and college prep. Steadfast in its mission to help youth to realize their full individual potential, PAL serves more than 15,000 children annually across all five boroughs.

"Michael Hershman's story is what PAL is all about. He came up through our programs and went on to lead with purpose, compassion, and a strong moral compass. Honoring him is about more than his success, it is about showing every PAL kid what they are capable of," said Carlos Velazquez, CEO of PAL.

Michael Hershman, CEO of Soloviev Group said: "Being recognized by PAL is deeply personal. The organization gave me my first taste of discipline, teamwork, and responsibility. It opened doors and gave me the confidence to walk through them. To now be in a position to give back to the next generation of New York City is an incredible honor."

According to Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of Soloviev Group and Principal of The Soloviev Foundation: "Through The Soloviev Foundation, we believe that uplifting the youngest members of our community is the key to long-term change. We are proud to support PAL and the wonderful work that they do every day."

"I am proud to serve as this year's co-chair and to help advance PAL's essential mission of providing New York City's youth with access to mentorship and opportunity," said Jeff Blau, CEO of Related Companies. "It is even more special to be able to honor my friend Michael Hershman, who believes deeply in investing in our city's future at all levels, and is himself an alumnus of this wonderful and important organization."

"Growing up in Brooklyn, I saw firsthand how PAL provides children with direction, discipline, and dreams," said Stephon Marbury, NBA All-Star and former Knicks point guard. "Through all of their programs, and sports in particular, participants learn lifelong lessons about teamwork and handling challenges."

"I want to congratulate Michael Hershman for this well-earned recognition. His personal connection to the impact of PAL and his contributions to our city make him the ideal honoree," said PAL Chairman John Catsimatidis.

According to Robert J. McGuire, Esq., Former NYPD Commissioner: "Few organizations deliver the kind of real, lasting impact that PAL does. It is an honor to recognize Michael Hershman. His work and dedication embodies our ideals and mission."

Howard Fiddle, Vice Chairman at CBRE said: "Michael Hershman's integrity, leadership, and dedication to service are exactly the values that PAL works to instill in every young person it reaches."

"Michael Hershman is an industry leader and champion of his community. I'm proud to serve on the host committee and help bring attention to PAL's mission," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations.

"As a member of the host committee for this year's Superstar Gala, I am deeply honored to celebrate Michael Hershman, whose journey reflects the heart of the Police Athletic League. Michael's story is not just one of personal success; it's a testament to what PAL stands for—hope, resilience, and the power of community support," said John Richard (JR) Chantengco, Senior Managing Director of Black Pearl Investments. "His commitment to giving back and inspiring others is a powerful reminder of the impact we can all have on the lives of our youth. Together, we can continue fostering an environment where every child feels empowered to pursue their dreams with confidence and courage."

"PAL gives young New Yorkers the tools, the space, and the support to dream bigger and aim higher," said Bart M. Schwartz, President of the PAL Board of Directors and Chairman and Co-Founder of Guidepost Solutions LLC. "It's an honor to be part of this year's host committee and to recognize someone like Michael Hershman, whose personal experience with PAL as a young person helped empower him to pursue and achieve his goals."

Proceeds from the Superstar Gala will directly fund PAL's free youth programming across all five boroughs. To learn more about the event or to support PAL, please visit www.palnyc.org.

About Police Athletic League

The Police Athletic League (PAL) is one of New York City's largest independent not-for-profit youth development organizations. PAL operates programs such as Head Start, daycare and Universal Pre-K, elementary and middle school after-school programs, and summer day camps and playstreets. PAL's philosophy is grounded in the belief that young people's individual strengths and capabilities can guide them to mature, productive adulthoods with our encouragement and commitment.

About Soloviev Group

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, residential and commercial development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy.

