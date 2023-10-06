Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and much more).

Fred Buro, CEO & CMO of Pala Casino, shared his excitement over the product launch, stating, "The collaboration with QCI represents Pala Casino's commitment to evolution, innovation, and its unwavering pursuit of the ultimate guest experience. The Pala PURL is not just a cool tool; it's a game-changer. Our players can now reward themselves instantly and seamlessly, which eliminates a variety of hurdles players sometimes needed to overcome to get player-comps and rewards. It has been my passion for years to design, build, and deploy a tool like this. So, it was fortuitous that I met Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI and his development team, and presented the concept of the PURL to them. This project could never have happened without them. We are currently beta testing, and the product is now live!"

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, echoed this sentiment, saying, "The collaboration between QCI and Fred Buro and Pala Casino signifies the future of the casino industry. Pala PURL leverages state-of-the-art technology to offer players a fluid, user-friendly experience. At QCI, we pride ourselves on creating tailored solutions, and with Pala Casino, we've accomplished something truly exceptional. We are proud to take this first step in the journey and we appreciate the opportunity to build on the vision of Fred Buro and team at Pala. We are excited about where this integrated digital experience will take us in the future."

The introduction of Pala PURL stands as a testament to the forward-thinking vision of both QCI and Pala Casino. This industry-first solution streamlines the player experience, allowing for a more efficient way for players to enjoy their rewards. The two companies believe that with the Pala PURL, players will find more reasons to stay engaged and loyal to Pala Casino.

About Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort includes a Las Vegas-style casino including an expansive gaming floor with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater and luxury hotel; five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas. Pala Casino's wide variety of HD premium sporting events enhance an exciting collection of live bands daily at both indoor and outdoor venues. Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort is an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

Pala Casino is conveniently located off 1-5 and Highway 76 and is easily accessible from all counties in Southern California. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com , www.facebook.com/palacasino , or www.twitter.com/palacasino .

About Fred A. Buro

Fred is a deeply experienced CEO with over 25 years' experience that includes online gaming and sports betting, operating complex casino resorts, racinos, riverboats, tribal casinos, gaming companies with multiple properties in multiple states, and more. He is known for his marketing prowess and specializes in market assessment, business transformation, innovation, disruptive management, and performance perfection. Fred is a thought leader who sits on several boards and serves as advisor to a multitude of companies. As CEO, Fred also heads the Pala Development Group which oversees the planning, development, and operations of Pala's portfolio of mixed-use non-gaming assets, including Pala Mesa Resort complete with an 18-hole golf course and 138-room hotel property, a 500-acre Equestrian Center, award-winning RV resort, Mini Mart supermarket, pharmacy, and car wash. The tribe also owns a world-class sport shooting range, the Fox Raceway motocross track, avocado grove, vineyards, and more.

About QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial general intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 150 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AGI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever- changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: 858.299.5715. Visit us a www.quickcustomintelligence.com .

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

For more information contact

Pala Casino: Coley McAvoy 951.723.7511

QCI: Joel Rovics 954.551.2325

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence