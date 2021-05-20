Pala Casino Spa Resort Emerges As The Entertainment Capital Of Southern California

PALA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pala Casino Spa Resort is proud to take center stage as the Entertainment Capital of Southern California – featuring live bands daily, over 40 world-class performances per month, premium amenities, indoor and outdoor venues and an expansive array of national headline and tribute acts.

"Pala Casino offers more live entertainment than any other casino in California. As an industry leader, we continually offer unsurpassed, state-of-the-art experiences to our valued guests," said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala Casino Spa Resort. "At Pala, we pride ourselves on having a phenomenal lineup of big-name entertainers scheduled year-round."

Entertainment at Pala Casino utilizes three electrifying venues for indoor and outdoor performances. The Starlight Theater, Events Center, and Center Bar boast state-of-the-art lights and sound to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

For guests and performers, Pala Casino offers an unbeatable experience. "The bass in [the Events Center] was amazing during the show! I could feel it on stage we had such a great time," said STRANGELOVE - The Depeche Mode Experience. After performing at the Starlight Theater, Lupillo Rivera's production team said, "the sound was excellent on stage and off stage, lighting was great you guys put on a great event!"

Pala Casino's Summer Concert Series, which started this month, features national headliners and world-class tribute acts to deliver something for everyone. New events will continue to be announced throughout the season. To view Pala Casino's new entertainment television spot, click here.

Pala Casino is committed to Playing It Safe. All shows will have reduced capacity, increased cleaning, and additional safety measures.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE OF SHOWS

Queen Nation (Tribute to Queen) Friday, May 21 | 8PM | $10 Starlight Theater The Original Lakeside Saturday, May 22 | 8PM | $20 Starlight Theater Skynyrd & Friends (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute) Saturday, May 22 | 8PM | $10 Events Center Kodi Lee (America's Got Talent Winner) Friday, May 28 | 8PM | $25 Starlight Theater Erotic City (Prince Tribute) Friday, May 28 | 8PM | $10 Events Center Dead Man's Party (Oingo Boingo Tribute) Saturday, May 29 | 8PM | $10 Starlight Theater 4NR (Foreigner Tribute) Saturday, May 29 | 8PM | $10 Events Center Luis Coronel Sunday, May 30 | 6PM | $25 Starlight Theater

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment/.

PLAYING IT SAFE

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Safety measures include:

All seating is sanitized prior to each show

Seating is pre-placed to ensure safe social distancing

Air sanitizing filters and ionizers are used to eliminate dust, allergens and viruses including COVID-19 from the air

Face masks and temperature scans are mandatory at all entrances for all guests and team members

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the concert venue and the casino floor

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.

