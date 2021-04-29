Pala Interactive Expands U.S. Reach with the Launch of the Unibet Sportsbook in the State of Virginia

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pala Interactive follows on from their successful launches of the Kindred Group's Unibet brand in Pennsylvania and Indiana with the launch of the Unibet Sports book in Virginia.

Pala Interactive has integrated the Kambi Sports platform into Pala's proprietary real money online gaming platform and continues to deliver on its multi-year license agreement with Kindred Group to serve and provide the group with a leading online gaming platform.

"We are delighted to continue providing Kindred Group with our online gaming platform in the U.S. marketplace and look forward to delivering for them in further States. The Virginia launch represents the sixth U.S. state in which Pala's online gaming platform is serving the needs of a number of the market's best operators," remarked Jim Ryan, CEO of Pala Interactive.

"We are thrilled to launch Unibet in Virginia and to continue to provide a safe, secure and fantastic entertainment service in our fourth U.S. state. Pala Interactive has proven once again to be a reliable partner delivering our launch on time," said Manu Stan, Kindred Group Senior Vice President.

About Pala Interactive

Founded in 2013, Pala Interactive LLC anticipated the growth of online gaming opportunities in the United States and now provides its proprietary online gaming platform for real money and social gaming.

The Pala Interactive online gaming platform consists of proprietary technology. The platform includes a player account management system, online casino and poker products complimented by our integrated sports platform, and managed services including customer support, payment, fraud and compliance management and marketing consulting.

Pala Interactive is currently licensed to provide its online gaming platform in six U.S. states (New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Colorado and Virginia) and plans to have further customer launches in Illinois, Iowa and Ontario Canada in the coming months.

Read more about us at www.palainteractive.com for more information or reach out to the media contacts listed below.

Jim Ryan – CEO, Pala Interactive, LLC

+1 416 518 1771

[email protected]

About Kindred Group

Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 27 million customers across 11 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,700 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a founding member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com. Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB

SOURCE Pala Interactive, LLC

Related Links

http://www.palainteractive.com

