Palace Resorts Announces In-House Global Marketing Teams, New Hires & Promotions At Global Marketing Summit

MIAMI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Palace Resorts - the company that sets the standard in five-star, luxury all-inclusive resort accommodations recently held its global marketing summit, gathering executive leaders of the luxury all-inclusive resort brand. At the summit, the company announced the restructuring of its in-house marketing teams. Palace Resorts, which has previously managed its marketing and public relations efforts alongside some of the best marketing & advertising agencies, has decided to bring its efforts completely in-house, by building a global marketing team.

Palace Resort's various brands market to a variety of segments in the travel space on a global level including direct consumer, travel industry professionals and those selling meetings and incentives. These marketing efforts are done not only in key markets such as the United States & Canada, but also to other international key vital markets that include Mexico, Latin America, the UK, and Japan among others. To maintain synergies across all world markets, it was important to build a stellar team that could accomplish the task of maintaining brand voice regardless of location or market segmentation. This approach allows the brand to have better control of its brand identity on a worldwide scale.

"In an effort meet the demands of the emerging brand as it continues to grow and expand its footprint in the luxury travel space, this vital global team will support the brand's needs as it continues to expand its presence in new destinations and targets emerging markets. As a company, this benefits us as we are able to streamline the process and speed to market. We are in a fast-paced environment in terms of communicating brand offerings. The global team enables us to communicate information through one cohesive pipeline and it gives us better control in terms of sending out our messaging on a timely basis," said Kathy Halpern, Vice President of Global Marketing.

The in-house global marketing & public relations structure is comprised of a team of over thirty talented professionals that include, creative, strategy, digital and content marketing, as well as a team of communication pros.

Global Marketing:

Kathy Halpern has been promoted to Vice President of Global Marketing, overseeing all digital, branding and marketing efforts. Throughout her seven-year tenure with Palace Resorts, Kathy has served as VP of Marketing, leading the company's branding & marketing efforts in the United States. As Vice President of Global Marketing, Halpern will oversee all global marketing teams and work closely to develop effective strategies with a focus on increasing revenue while continuing to oversee strategic marketing and advertising initiatives. A respected powerhouse of the hospitality industry, Halpern brings more than two decades of experience in both hotel and tour operator sales and marketing to her role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Palace Resorts. Previously Vice President of Marketing, prior to joining Palace Resorts, Halpern worked with Occidental Hotels & Resorts for more than 13 years. Halpern's past experience also includes tenure with Island Destinations, where she held several titles including Vice President of Marketing, specializing in Caribbean, Mexican and Greek island travel. Kathy has won numerous awards, including the Travvy Award for Most Innovative Executive-hotels and HSMAI's Top 25 Most Extraordinary Minds in Sales & Marketing, among others.

Michelle Catin has been promoted to Senior Director of Marketing, supporting all digital and traditional marketing, as well as social media efforts. Michelle has more than thirteen years experience in public relations, ecommerce, and digital marketing, servicing travel, consumer packaged goods, and technology industries. She has garnered numerous industry awards, including Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International's prestigious Adrian Award. Prior to Palace Resorts, she established the digital division of a leading South Florida public relations agency.

Peter Baedita, Creative Director

Peter has spent the last twenty-five-plus years helping many Fortune 500 companies grow their brand and bottom line both internally and at national advertising agencies. Before joining Palace Resorts, he spent 8+ years at Norwegian Cruise Lines building an award-winning in-house creative department. Past career stops include 2 years at RMG Connect/J. Walter Thompson working on the Royal Caribbean account and 12 years at DDB Miami. Other past clients included Carnival Cruise Lines, World's Leading Cruise Lines, Florida Lottery, among others. His countless design awards include 2 Best of Show Addys. In addition, his paintings are included in the collections of several museums and his work has been published in over a dozen books.

Juan Zuluaga, Digital Marketing Manager

As the new Digital Marketing Manager for Palace Resorts, Juan brings over 7 years of experience in Digital Marketing and E-Commerce. Recently, Juan lead the development and launch of the metrics and performance department at Lionfuse Digital, which entailed understanding and implementing data across verticals and consumer funnels for more than 100 clients in over 15 different industries. Juan will oversee project management including the trafficking of all digital pieces, as well as inbound and outbound marketing for both Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts.

Kelly Liszt, Senior Copywriter:

Kelly brings more than 20 years of writing and editing experience in her new role as senior copywriter for Palace Resorts. From print to digital, social, broadcast, outdoor, collateral, scripts, press releases, speeches, and corporate books, Kelly offers extensive travel and hospitality writing experience, working with international brands such as Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, InterContinental Hotel Group, among others.

Global Public Relations:

Cessie Cerrato has been promoted to Vice President of Public Relations,

Throughout her seven-year tenure with Palace Resorts, Cessie has served as PR manager, director and senior director. With over thirteen years of public relations experience in luxury travel and tourism industry, Cessie has carried out public relations campaigns which have included crisis communications, external communications, media relations, marketing and cross-promotion, journalism, event planning and social media influencer strategies. Cessie has worked with top brands such as the Mexico Tourism Board, the Cancun Convention & Visitors Bureau, Aeromexico, Expedia, ESPN Deportes and Bacardi, among many others. In her new role, Cessie will lead the Palace Resorts public relations team, overseeing brand's the brand's global communication strategies which include media outreach, crisis management influencer marketing outreach, media relations, celebrity outreach and event activations. Cessie has been recognized as one of the Top Women in PR by PR News, Top 15 Under 25, by PRSA NY, among many others.

