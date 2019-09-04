Paladin Announces the Sale of its Lead Generation Service to WiserAdvisor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin announced the sale of its lead generation service (www.PaladinRegistry.com) to WiserAdvisor (www.WiserAdvisor.com). Paladin's lead generation service originated in 2004 when the firm began matching investors to vetted financial advisors. WiserAdvisor's history of producing leads for financial advisors goes back even further – to 1998.

WiserAdvisor plans to continue to operate the Paladin Registry as a separate entity that creates new marketing services for financial advisors who want to maximize their Internet visibility and sources of leads.

The remaining Paladin company will continue to provide digital marketing services to financial planning and investment management firms.

Rishi Bharathan, WiserAdvisor's CEO said: "We are excited to add the Paladin brand to WiserAdvisor. We believe this acquisition will solidify our position as one of the pre-eminent lead generation services in the country for financial advisors." By adding Paladin, Bharathan believes his company can develop a new suite of online marketing services for financial advisors.

Debbie Freeman, Paladin's managing director added: "After 15 years, the Registry was a big part of the Paladin family of companies that delivered marketing services to financial advisors. What motivated us to sell the Registry was the rapid growth of our digital marketing service company." This Paladin company is currently one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies in America that works exclusively for financial planning and investment management firms.

Bharathan and Freeman commented: "Both of our firms will use the Paladin name and the Internet to produce leads for financial advisors. The WiserAdvisor model uses SEO and SEM to generate thousands of leads per month. Paladin's digital marketing model relies on SEO and custom websites, so financial advisory firms can produce their own leads."

Paladin Digital Marketing and WiserAdvisor/Paladin Registry both believe the Internet is changing the way investors find, research, and contact financial advisors. It is already as simple as inputting a few keywords into Google and visiting as many financial advisor websites as the investors have time. The content and offers on the site will determine who they contact. A primary choice will be contacting the advisors through their websites or using a vetting and match service like WiserAdvisor/Paladin Registry.

