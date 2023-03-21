Paladin Capital Group Advisors Joining CISA Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paladin Capital Group Managing Director Ciaran Martin, Paladin Strategic Advisor Congressman James Langevin, and former Paladin Managing Director and National Cyber Director Chris Inglis were named to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) Cybersecurity Advisory Committee. Founder and Managing Partner of Paladin Capital Group Michael Steed released the following statement on their appointment:

"I'm thrilled to see Congressman Langevin, Ciaran Martin, and Chris Inglis join the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee to help guide CISA on its mission to improve our nation's cyber defenses. Their knowledge and understanding of what is needed to advance cybersecurity policy and preparedness, ranging from public-private partnerships to investing in critical infrastructure, will be key to shoring up the cybersecurity of the United States now and into the future.

"All three of these individuals are world-renowned experts in cybersecurity and will provide the agency with a vital perspective. Chris Inglis has successfully advised the Biden administration for two years, playing a key role in the recent release of the National Cyber Strategy. Former Congressman James Langevin was the leading voice on cybersecurity, helping to set up CISA during his time in Congress. Ciaran Martin is the founding Chief Executive of the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre and overhauled the country's approach to cyber.

"These brilliant individuals have provided excellent counsel to Paladin on the cybersecurity landscape, and I am confident they will exemplify Paladin's values on the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, helping to create tangible change and lead to a more safe and secure world."

