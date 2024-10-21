Paladin Capital Group Welcomes Nazo Moosa as Managing Director in Europe

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paladin Capital Group announced that one of Europe's leading tech investors Nazo Moosa has joined as Managing Director for the firm's European operations. Moosa joins Paladin's United Kingdom office and, along with Managing Director Ken Pentimonti, will drive international investments and fundraising. She will also serve on Paladin's Executive Committee. Moosa's addition to the firm further positions Paladin as a leader in the European venture capital (VC) community and builds on a long-standing relationship between Moosa and Paladin, with Moosa serving as a senior advisor to the firm since 2017.

Moosa has been investing in enterprise software and deep technologies for more than two decades and has become a central player in Europe's growth capital market. Earlier in her career, she helped found The Carlyle Group's European Technology Fund, where she invested in growth and buyout strategies. Nazo went on to launch the investment activities of Europe's first dedicated cybersecurity fund. She then continued to invest in cybersecurity and other foundational technologies to maintain a secure, resilient, and clean energy infrastructure as Managing Partner at EIP, a multi-stage fund with $3 billion in assets under management.

"We are honored to have Nazo join Paladin and are excited to benefit from her unparalleled investing and management experience to further strengthen our European presence and firm as a whole. With more than 20 years of experience investing in technology that drives innovation and strengthens the security and resiliency of democratic countries, she will be critical to expanding Paladin's mission both in Europe and across the globe," said Michael Steed, Founder and Managing Partner at Paladin Capital Group. "We are grateful for our years of partnership with Nazo and are excited to work together to continue growing the world's most innovative and security-first companies."

At Paladin, Moosa will play a vital role in charting out the firm's direction. As Managing Director and member of the Executive Committee, she will help ensure that Europe takes advantage of its opportunity to combine international capital and its world leading research in AI, cybersecurity, robotics, and quantum to develop global technology leaders.

"I am thrilled to expand my relationship with Paladin. Europe has historically underinvested in its security, and with new technology creating an increasingly unstable world, we cannot afford to miss this golden opportunity to develop a more resilient economy, said Nazo Moosa, Managing Director at Paladin Capital Group. "When I joined Paladin as senior advisor in 2017, I witnessed first-hand their extraordinary capacity to bring together corporations, start-ups, and policymakers to drive innovation in the market and fortify the critical infrastructure of the U.S. and its western allies. I look forward to working with the team in Europe to expand Paladin's footprint in the UK and across Europe."

Paladin has had an active presence in the UK and Luxembourg since 2015. In building its European footprint, the firm has invested in 25 companies with operations in Europe – including Hack the Box, IriusRisk, Calypso AI, and most recently, Constructive Bio and Zerve – and is actively investing its $370m Cyber Fund II in cyber and security-focused AI startups across the continent.

About Paladin Capital Group

Paladin Capital Group was founded in 2001 and has offices in Washington DC, New York, London, Luxembourg, and Silicon Valley. As a multi-stage investor, Paladin's core strength is identifying, supporting, and investing in innovative companies that develop promising, early-stage technologies to address the critical cyber and advanced technological needs of both commercial and government customers.

Combining proven investment experience with deep expertise in global security, cyber technology, and cutting-edge research, Paladin has invested in more than 80 companies since 2008 and has been a trusted partner to investors, entrepreneurs, and governments for over two decades. For more on Paladin Capital Group, follow us on Twitter at @Paladincap and on LinkedIn or visit us at www.paladincapgroup.com.

