Paladin Continues to Build Dynamic Consultancy

Paladin founder Scott Avila concluded, "With Sheon Karol joining, we are continuing to build a true consulting dream team. Sheon has the unique combination of executive, turnaround, legal and finance experience that covers every facet of the middle market M&A transaction process. He is someone I admire and respect, and we have been friends and business acquaintances for a long time. I cannot think of anyone more suited to thrive in our environment and be a leader for real change in our restructuring and M&A advisory work, delivering significant value growth for our clients. It is the strength of our team that sets us apart, so I am confident we can tackle any client situation with the people we have brought together at Paladin."

Mr. Karol is a noted middle market M&A thought-leader who has negotiated numerous transactions in a wide range of diverse industries, including manufacturing, biotech, pharma, for-profit education, medical research, agriculture, consumer goods, food and grocery, sports and technology.

Commenting on the move to Paladin, Mr. Karol added, "I have built relationships with the incredible team at Paladin over many years and have a huge amount of respect and admiration for the people here. We have collaborated successfully before on numerous projects, and now that we are all on one team, I am excited about what we can achieve together. Paladin's approach and enviable track record in leading successful restructuring processes and increasing enterprise value for clients makes it a very exciting place to join and enhance its M&A and restructuring capabilities."

Mr. Karol writes and lectures widely, including on entrepreneurship, auction theory, sale processes, the middle market and foreign buyers. He received his JD from Yale Law School and his BA from Yeshiva University.

Paladin is a middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services. Our team of expert consultants, from a range of disciplines, unites with our clients to deliver tailored solutions that yield tangible and lasting results.

