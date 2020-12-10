Paladin Continues To Expand Top Tier Team

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Management, the fast-growing middle market advisory firm driving value-creation through financial and operational consulting services, is continuing to see sustained expansion in 2020 with the addition of industry expert, Anthony Horvat, a respected specialist in turning around and leading distressed and underperforming businesses.

Horvat has built his career developing and implementing strategic and practical solutions to complex challenges, acting as trusted advisor to boards of directors, senior leadership teams and stakeholders over the course of three decades. His experience covers a wide range of sectors, including automotive, consumer products, retail, technology and industrial manufacturing.

Paladin Managing Partner, Scott Avila, commented, "I am delighted that Paladin continues to attract some of the best talent in the industry to our ranks as our client base and service offering continues to diversify and grow. Anthony brings not only a wealth of experience and skills, but as a noted sportsman he has a great team spirit and positive attitude that will fit in perfectly. As our company expands, the character and talents of our team will remain our core focus and strength, and I am excited at the prospect of Anthony helping us better serve our clients and assist his colleagues."

Horvat joins Paladin after holding senior positions at AlixPartners, Versa Capital and Accordion, as well as building his own firm. He holds an M.B.A from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a B.S.E. from Princeton University.

Anthony added, "It's an exciting time to be joining Paladin, who continue to be recognized for the value they bring to challenging client situations. I knew from the outset that there was a good fit with the rest of the team, who are not only some of the best advisors in the game but a really approachable and warm group. I am looking forward to working with the rest of the team to help our clients and be part of taking the company to new heights in 2021."

