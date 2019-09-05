Paladin Launches New Strategic Communications Service Offering with Addition of Veteran Communications Strategist

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin, a middle-market advisory firm focused on helping companies solve their complex business challenges, today announced the launch of its strategic communications capabilities and the hire of veteran communications strategist, Jennifer E. Mercer. Paladin's strategic communications team will provide financial and transactional communications guidance to companies across a range of initiatives from ongoing public relations support to high-stakes crisis situations.

The new service offering will strengthen and broaden Paladin's advisory and consulting capabilities for clients across diverse industry sectors.

"The strategic communications service line serves as both a complement to our other advisory services and a stand-alone offering that allows us to better serve the needs of our clients," said Scott Avila, Managing Partner, Paladin. "We are excited that Jennifer has joined our team. She will work closely with clients' internal corporate teams and advisors to implement strategic communications initiatives that effectively convey value around business transactions."

Mercer joins Paladin with over 20 years of experience in helping companies with brand awareness, reputation management, corporate communications, litigation support, and go-to-market strategies.

"Paladin's wide bench of capabilities and strong leadership provides an excellent platform upon which to leverage a strategic communications offering to new and existing clients," said Jennifer Mercer. "I am excited to join Paladin and partner with long-time industry innovators in building a supplemental offering from an already leading advisory firm."

From conception to execution, Paladin's strategic communications group will help companies implement tailored communication strategies around key areas, including:

Corporate and Financial Communications

M&A/Litigation Support/Special Situations

Restructuring and Transaction Communications

Reputation and Crisis Management

Previously, Mercer served as Vice President and leader of the strategic communications group for Donlin Recano & Company and before that, she launched and led the strategic communications group at Epiq. Other experience includes developing and managing critical communications programs for clients at some of the world's leading public relations firms, including MWW Group, Hill & Knowlton, and Sitrick & Company.

Mercer earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, San Diego. She sits on the board of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Southern California Chapter as the Communications Chair, is a board member of CARE (Credit Abuse Resistance Education), and is an active member of the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI), the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), and the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). She is a published author and frequent speaker on topics related to organizational change and crisis management.

Jennifer can be reached at jmercer@paladinmgmt.com.

About Paladin

Paladin is a middle-market advisory firm focused on helping companies solve their complex business challenges. For more information on Paladin, visit http://www.paladinmgmt.com/.

