PALADIN MANAGEMENT BRINGS IN NEW PARTNER AMY KIRSCHNER TO STRENGTHEN EXPERTISE IN LEVERAGED AND CORPORATE FINANCING

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Management, the middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services, has further strengthened its partnership roster with new hire Amy Kirschner.

As a senior professional in corporate and investment banking with success in credit origination, structuring, portfolio management, and debt restructuring, Kirschner is ideally suited to joining the Paladin team. Her extensive experience spans asset-based and reverse-based lending, commodity trade financing, and leveraged finance across various industries and business segments.

Offering a wide array of advisory services in interim management, crisis management and restructuring, the turnaround specialists were listed on Inc Magazine's list of fastest-growing private companies in America, reflecting the consultancy's sustained triple-digit growth year on year.

Commenting on the new hire, Paladin founder Scott Avila noted, "With experience from a leading investment bank, Amy Kirschner brings a new and complimentary perspective on lending and restructuring to the Paladin team. As a company that believes in inclusion and diversity, we are also proud to promote another female leader and value her insights and skillset. Amy's diverse middle-market experience allows her to quickly understand client issues, prioritize, and identify key pressure points. She knows what bankers and other creditors are thinking and what they need. Amy is a consensus builder and a problem solver, something that is at the heart of what we do at Paladin."

Working with BNP Paribas in New York since 1995, Kirschner leaves the premier French bank as a Managing Director in Asset Restructuring, where she was responsible for identifying financial and strategic alternatives and negotiating the restructure of complex distressed credits. Her work spanned North America, LATAM, Europe, and Australia, including out-of-court and bankruptcy recapitalizations, distressed refinancings, debt sales, Chapter 11 plans, and asset liquidations. She also collaborated with stakeholders to engage new boards, interim management teams, and key advisors.

Commenting on her move to Paladin, Amy Kirschner concluded, "I am delighted to be joining Paladin Management at a time when there is so much opportunity to create value for middle market companies facing complicated turnaround and restructuring situations. I am looking forward to taking on the complex financial and legal challenges faced by our clients and getting immersed in the technical and operational issues at hand. My mantra is to maximize value while minimizing liability, something which appears to resonate at Paladin. I can't wait to get started."

Amy received her BSc in French and Economics from the University of Michigan. Prior to her tenure with BNP Paribas, she also worked at Chase Manhattan Bank and other large financial institutions.

