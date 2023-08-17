PALADIN MANAGEMENT DEBUTS ON INC. MAGAZINE'S ANNUAL LIST OF THE 5000 FASTEST GROWING PRIVATE U.S. COMPANIES

Experts in middle-market transition and transformation, the turnaround and restructuring specialists have been recognized for the consultancy's sustained triple-digit growth

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine have once again unveiled their annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America, and Paladin Management have been named for the first time in 2023. The consultancy, founded in 2018, specializes in preserving and growing value for middle-market businesses undergoing significant transition and transformation. Over the last five years, the team of experts at Paladin have helped drive value creation and deliver tangible results for clients navigating complex capital restructurings, tough operational turnarounds and challenging strategic realignments.

The prestigious Inc. Magazine listing reflects a stellar growth record over the last five years, with revenues increasing 148% off the back of a 560% increase in client caseloads. Paladin, a distinguished player in the realm of turnarounds and restructurings, has achieved noteworthy recognition for its exceptional contributions. The team's adept leadership in high profile transformative engagements, including those involving Easterday Farms and Easterday Ranches, Republic Metals Corporation, and MD America, has earned them numerous accolades within the industry, including 'Boutique Turnaround Firm of the Year' from the Global M&A Network in 2021.

Paladin founder Scott Avila commented, "This is a proud day for the exceptional people that are the driving force behind Paladin. We have always been committed to continuous improvement within our own business, especially as we confront the unique challenges of the last five years, so our success is a reflection of the dedication of our hard-working team and the trust placed in us by our valued clients, who we see as our partners in confronting a full spectrum of financial, operational and strategic changes. Consultancies are all about people at the end of the day, so it is the shared values and passion of our amazing team that has built the foundation of growth that is reflected in this recognition by Inc. Magazine. And this is just the start, we're excited about what we can achieve with our clients in the next five years."

Inc. magazine has been ranking the fastest-growing private companies in the country since 1981, first recognizing companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour and Patagonia before the brands came to public prominence around the world. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2022, recognizing excellence, innovation and hard work in the dynamic small-business sector, especially through the challenges of the pandemic. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent.

