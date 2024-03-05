PALADIN MANAGEMENT EXPANDS TEAM WITH TADD CRANE

Crane brings 30 plus years of experience as CEO, CFO, CRO and financial advisor across multiple industries

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tadd Crane has joined the growing team of experts at Paladin Management, the middle-market advisory firm driving value creation through financial and operational consulting services.

Tadd Crane joins Paladin as Partner Photo by @davidpexton

As Paladin continues to increase its roster of clients with projects requiring advisory services in interim management, crisis management and restructuring, it has further strengthened its team of consultants with the addition of Crane, a respected advisor with a wealth of experience in strategy and planning, business integrations and transactions, working capital management, and project management.

Commenting on the new hire, Paladin founder Scott Avila noted, "Paladin is defined by the quality of our core team and Tadd Crane is everything we look for in a consultant that can generate value for our clients. As our business continues to grow and we work with ever more partners in a diverse mix of sectors and complex situations, Tadd will be able to apply his deep experience and wide skill set to ensure we provide unparalleled service and tailored solutions. His track record in leadership positions and senior management speaks for itself so we are excited to bring him into the Paladin family and have his invaluable perspective as we support ever more middle market clients seeking the best advisory services in the country."

Crane started his career at Merrill Lynch and PwC, before moving to become a Senior Director at Zolfo Cooper, where he was lead financial advisor and interim CFO in numerous multibillion dollar restructuring processes across different manufacturing segments. His recent experience has seen him act as interim CFO for an industrial services firm under private equity ownership, driving the sales process, completing successful acquisitions, and improving performance and profitability. As interim CFO and CRO for numerous businesses, he has a track record in successfully leading asset sales, debt holder negotiations, capital restructurings, operational turnarounds, strategy and business plan development and Chapter 11 processes, to name a few areas of expertise.

Commenting on his move to Paladin, Tadd Crane concluded, "The momentum at Paladin right now is evident so it is the place to be to take on the most challenging consulting projects in the middle market sector. I am therefore delighted to be joining such a strong team of experts and am excited at the prospect of working with our clients to continue to push myself and drive value creation on their behalf."

Crane received his B.S. in Management and Finance from State University of New York at Binghamton and his M.B.A. from Fordham University, with honors. He is a member of the Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors.

About Paladin

With offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Annapolis and Los Angeles, Paladin provides a range of middle-market services across restructuring, transaction advisory, performance improvement, strategic communications and strategic advisory.

For more information on Paladin, visit http://www.paladinmgmt.com/ .

